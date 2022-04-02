TCU Beach Volleyball: Brawn And Brains

Nine members of the TCU Beach Volleyball have been selected to the elite Academic Big 12 At-Large team, eight of whom were named first-team performers.

TCU student-athletes selected for the first-team include Hayley Boll (Supply and Value Chain Management), Trinity Cavanaugh (Marketing), Login Hynds (Business), Josie Miller (Spanish and Nutrition), Tania Moreno (Communications), Tara Patton (Business), Rochelle Scott (Marketing) and Caroline White (Political Science). Peyton Yamagata (Movement Science) was named as a second-team performer.

Academic All-Big 12 membership is extended to those who maintain a 3.2 GPA or higher; second team membership is extended to those who maintain between a 3.0 and a 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA either cumulative or for the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in the first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except the percent of participation are also eligible.

Relative to the volleyball team's athletic success, with a current standing at 26-0, to have nine members elected to an academic organization of such rigorous requirements is nothing less than astounding. These ladies are truly remarkable, both on the court and in the classroom.

Who knows what glories await them?

Next Up: The TCU Beach Volleyball Team goes into its toughest stretch of the season, a string of five matches over four days in Los Angeles against five Top 10 ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs opened up with a rematch against No. 9 Hawaii on Thursday before they then beat No. 1 UCLA later that day. TCU will battle No. 1 UCLA once more on Saturday, April 2, along with No. 5 Loyola Marymount before finishing the trip against No. 3 USC on Sunday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.