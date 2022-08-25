TCU Beach Volleyball:  New Kids In Town

TCU Beach Volleyball head coach Hector Gutierrez has confirmed the the beach volleyball signing class of the 2022-23 season. Seven freshmen and one Division 1 transfer will be joining the team.

The signed freshmen include:

Kaitlyn Bradley

Hailing from Round Rock, Texas, where she attended Round Rock High School, Ms. Bradley placed first in the USAV Nationals 2021; she was named to the Texas Sports Writers 3rd team; she earned Academic All-District and All-State; and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Kassidy Chun

Ms. Chun is from Honolulu, Hawaii. She attended Punahou School, where her athletic and academic accomplishments included placing third in the Aloha Region Juniors Beach Series and fourth at the 2019 Hawaii Beach Volleyball Prep State Championships; she was named Class President and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Hallie Corrine Frist

From Nashville, Tennessee and having attended Brentwood High School, Ms. Frist's athletic and academic accomplishments include being part of a team that boasted two high school indoor state volleyball championships. In addition, she was a member of the National Honor Society and was a National Commended Student.

Hayden Huber

Ms. Huber graduated from Silver Creek High School, in Erie, Colorado, where her athletic and academic accomplishments included all-conference honors for indoor volleyball and being named to the 2016 A1 USA Beach Volleyball Training Team. She was also an honor roll student.

Anhelina Khmil

Ms. Khmil has the distinction of being the one incoming beach volleyball team member who is not from the United States. She attended Zaporizhya secondary school in Ukraine and was crowned the 2022 U20 European World Champion; she won the European Championship U18 and placed third at the European Championship U22. She finished first at the World Championship U21 and took first at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Futures.

Ava Patton

Graduating from Vandergrift High School in Austin, Texas, Ms. Patton took first in the 2022 Texas Cup; she was a member of the National Junior Honors Society and earned the Apostle Paul Award for Calclulus.

Grace Townson

Rounding out the beach volleyball freshman class is Grace Townson, from Bakersfield, California where she attended Stockdale High School. As an athlete, she earned a CBVA AAA rating and academically was granted the President's Award for Academic Excellence.

In addition to these stellar freshman recruits, TCU is happy to welcome Kate Privett to its roster. A transfer from Florida State, Ms. Privett, from Grapevine, Texas, earned Runner-Up honors in 2022 with Florida State, where she posted an overall record of 96-26 in her four year tenure there; she ranks fourth all-time in Florida State history with 96 dual match wins; she is a three-time CCSA Conference Winner; she garnered back-to-back AVCA Top Flight Awards in 2021 and 22. Academically, she's no slouch either, having been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll four consecutive seasons and elected to the 2022 CCSA All-Academic Team.

