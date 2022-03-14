TCU Beach Volleyball Continues To Roll Over Their Competition

No. 3 TCU Beach Volleyball (15-0) won its 14th and 15th matches of the season to stay undefeated and secure the Outrigger Queen’s Cup Championship on Saturday night in Manoa, Hawaii. The Horned Frogs defeated UC Davis, 4-1, in the semifinals before taking down No. 10 Cal, 4-1, in the championship match. Overall this weekend, TCU defeated Hawaii, California twice, UC Davis twice, and Nebraska. The Horned Frogs are 5-0 versus top 10 ranked opponents.

“This was a long weekend, the girls just killed it,” Head Coach Hector Gutierrez said. “Two duals per day since Thursday, dealing with the conditions. We made a lot of changes in the lineup to rest people but everyone that stepped onto the court for us did a great job. It was a really good level of volleyball for three days. Everyone here was going after us, but we were just better. We had to mentally prepare differently for this tournament because we were the top-ranked team, we were the ones everyone was trying to beat but they couldn’t because of how hard our girls prepared. I’m really proud of the team. This was a great weekend and a great week for TCU.”

TCU is 15-0 this season. The most wins in the nation and one of only four undefeated teams in the rankings. The Horned Frogs are 63-12 in matches this season (84%).

The Horned Frogs won all six matches this weekend, including three victories over Top 10 opponents – No. 9 Hawaii and No. 10 California (twice). TCU won 25 of the 30 matches throughout the tournament, winning five matches 4-1 and sweeping Nebraska, 5-0.

The No. 1 pairing of Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno won all six of their matches to improve to 14-1, this season. They were dominant all tournament, winning all 12 of their sets by an average margin of 6.6 points (21-14.4).

Sutton MacTavish and Kaylie McHugh established themselves at the No. 2 position, winning all six of their matches in straight sets to bring their record up to 6-2. They defeated their opponents by an average of 7.9 points per set (21-13.1), winning four sets by 10 or more points.

TCU used different pairings in the No. 3-5 positions throughout the tournament, posting a 13-5 record. Megan Muret went 4-1 over the weekend, winning her first two matches to set a new TCU program record for the longest individual winning streak at 11. She is 13-1 this season and 10-1 with her partner, Rochelle Scott, playing mostly at No. 5.

Sophomore, Maria Gonzalez, and freshman, Ana Vergara, won three of their four matches this weekend, moving their record together to 9-1. Their nine-match winning streak is the best start to a season in program history and tied for the second-longest win streak by a TCU pair. Vergara’s 10 match win streak, playing one match with Peyton Yamagata, is tied for the longest winning streak by a freshman in program history (tied w/ Alvarez and Moreno).

Those three TCU pairings (Alvarez/Moreno, Muret/Scott and Gonzalez/Vergara) are each winning at least 90 percent of their matches this season, combining for a 33-3 record.

Senior, Hailey Brockett delivered a 4-0 performance throughout the tournament, teaming up with three different teammates (Alexis Filippone (twice), Peyton Yamagata, and Hailey Hamlett). Brockett won two matches against ranked opponents bringing her program-record total to 27.

