TCU Cross-Country: Texas A&M Invitational Results
If you haven't already, buy stock in TCU Cross Country while you can. This past weekend, both the men's and women's teams competed in the Texas A&M Invitational. Both teams managed to earn a Top-5 finish, with the men's team winning its 3rd event in a row.
Director of Track and Field Khadevis Robinson had this to say after the event about the men's team earning its 3rd win in a row.
“Winning three consecutive races is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of our team. The TCU men’s cross-country squad is showing what’s possible when talent, preparation, and belief come together. We’re making history and proving that anything is achievable when we run as one.” (gofrogs.com/sports/mens-cross-country)
For the first time this year, the men's team ran the 8K instead of the normal 5K from past events. And boy, they didn't disappoint. The TCU men's team ended up upsetting Texas A&M at their own event, nearly edging them out by 3 points for the 1st place finish. The women's team earned a Top-5 finish as well, resulting in TCU being the highest-seeded Big 12 team on both sides of the invitational. After the meet, both teams also moved up in the USTFCCCA regional rankings as well.
Graydon Morris led the men’s team, crossing the finish line second overall with a career-best time of 23:27.7. Morris was followed by multiple Frogs who secured Top-10 finishes as well. Johnson Lagat placed 7th with a time of 23:50.3, and CJ Meyer placed 8th with a time of 23:51.0. Noah Winters and, defending Big 12 Cross Country Runner of the Week, Tate Underwood placed 9th and 10th with times of 23:51.6 and 23:52.2 respectively.
Individually on the women's side, Tabitha Ngao continued her hot start to the season by placing 6th overall with another season-best time of 17:22.0. The sophomore from Georgetown Texas, Mckenzie Bailey earned a Top-25 finish placing 18th with a time of 17:55.5. Ava Santora, Olivia Andrews, and Gabby Martin also scored for the Frogs.
Below are all the results for the Frogs from the Texas A&M Invitational this past weekend.
Men’s Team Results
1. TCU – 36 points
2. Texas A&M – 39 points
3. Houston – 99 points
4. Tarleton State – 118 points
5. Tulane – 157 points
Individual:
2. Graydon Morris (23:27.7)
7. Johnson Lagat (23:50.3)
8. CJ Meyer (23:51.0)
9. Noah Winters (23:51.6)
10. Tate Underwood (23:52.2)
22. Hector Solis (24:13.9)
28. Zach Troutman (24:27.3)
34. Stone Burke (24:36.1)
48. Grant Martinez (24:54.7)
51. Drew Oliver (24:56.8)
Women’s Team Results
1. SMU – 48 points
2. Texas A&M – 53 points
3. Oklahoma – 71 points
4. Tulane – 120 points
5. TCU – 150 points
Individual:
6. Tabitha Ngao (17:22.0)
18. Mckenzie Bailey (17:55.5)
44. Ava Santora (18:36.5)
48. Olivia Andrews (18:44.2)
54. Gabby Martin (18:49.4)
67. Kate Selover (19:01.2)
70. Jordan White (19:07.6)
73. Josey Whitaker (19:09.5)
74. Peyten Woodruff (19:09.6)
76. Emmy Stoll (19:10.0)
TCU Cross Country will be back in action in the LA Tech Mook 4 Invitational on Saturday, October 5th in Ruston, Louisiana. The women's team will look to improve on their Top-5 finish while the men's team will look to continue to set the bar for programs everywhere.
