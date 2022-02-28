TCU Equestrian:  Riding High

Completely unsurprising to anyone paying attention, TCU athletic history was made last Saturday when the No. 5-ranked TCU equestrian team upset the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State. Their victory constitutes the first time TCU has dethroned a No. 1-ranked team since they kicked up dust on the Baylor Bears in 2017. This is also the first time in program history that TCU's equestrian team has collected six consecutive wins--all the more impressive that all six were against ranked teams.

The day began auspiciously, with TCU (9-5, 3-3 Big 12) winning Fences 3-2. The first point was secured by freshman Emy Lucibello. Ever the contender, Isabella Baxter, riding Elle, carded an 85-80 win, her eighth of the season. Meanwhile, Ashley Scully brought the victory home, beating her opponent 79-76.

In Flat, TCU defeated the Cowgirls 4-1, their third consecutive win by such a margin, and their fourth for the season. It was one of their most dominate performances, dropping only one point to Oklahoma State's Hope King, who secured the event's MOP. Ashley Scully earned the highest score, tallying an 83 and riding her way to her second Jumping Seat win of the meet. Jacey Albaugh won her eighth victory of the season on Mac, with a final score of 80-79.5 Sydney Berube, on Wiz, and Wynne Weatherly, riding Luke, also triumphed, with respective scores of 82.5-72 and 86-80.5.

TCU performed just as impressively in the West, clinching a win in Reining with a score of 4-1. Madyson Buchanan secured TCU's first point with a 70-67.5 win on Britney. Her current record now stands at 8-5-1. After three consecutive losses, Mattie Dukes returned with a vengeance on Snoop Dogg, with so impressive a performance she won the event 72.5-70.5 and secured the MOP. Jessica McAllister also won her event by 70-69 on Bella, rendering her record in Reining 6-3-2. Shea Graham managed a narrow win of 69.5-69, riding Alfie.

In Horsemanship, the Frogs managed a clean sweep, 5-0. Their victory constitutes the second sweep this season and at the most important meet. Riding Tony, Shea Graham proved her credentials, with a fifth consecutive win in the event, besting her opponent 68.5-67.5. Giorgia Medows won her event, carding a 75 on George, and Ms. McAllister followed suit on Cashew, beating her opponent 71-70. Dukes finished the job, earning her second MOP after a re-ride, besting her opponent 77-74.5.

Equestrian Director Haley Schoolfield had the following to say:

"What an exciting end to a challenging week for our team. These athletes are made of perseverance and grit and when you add talent to that mix you have a team that doesn't back down."

If they had any truer grit they'd be riding the plains with John Wayne and Jeff Bridges.

Next up: The Horned Frogs will be back in action Saturday, March 5 where they will host top ranked single discipline, Sweet Briar, at Diamond Creek Ranch at 10 a.m.

