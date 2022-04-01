TCU Equestrian:  They Rode On

For the 15th time, the TCU Equestrian team will will compete in the NCEA National Championship, earning the No. 4 seed, according to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. It is worth noting that TCU's 15 NCEA National Championship appearances include every year since the program's inception in 2006-2007. That is to say, TCU's Equestrian team has never not earned an NCEA National Championship bid.

TCU will face No. 5 Georgia in the opening round of the Championship, which is slated to begin Thursday, April 14, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.

TCU's Haley Schoolfield, recently named Big 12 Head Coach of the Year, had the following to say:

"I am excited for our team to have another opportunity to compete against very high-level competition. Our group learned a lot from this last weekend and we are hungry after the way everything ended up. We know the competition will be fierce, but I am confident in our girls and our team."

TCU and Georgia will match up for only the third time in the postseason. TCU fell to then, No. 3 Georgia, 10-6, in the opening round of the National Championship last year (2021).

The 2022 National Championship is set for April 14-16 in Ocala, Fla. at the World Equestrian Center.

Eight teams were selected for the National Championship, which includes four teams from the Big 12. In addition to TCU, those teams include Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Fresno State. OSU, this year's Big 12 champion, is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Fresno State, a team that is part of the Big 12 for equestrian only. Baylor is the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M.

If both OSU and TCU win their quarterfinal matches, there will be a Big 12 Championship rematch in the semifinals. If Baylor wins their quarterfinal match, they will face the winner of No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 7 SMU in the other semifinal match.

It has been a privilege writing about these wonderful galloping ladies this season. I have no doubt that they will continue to excel, both on the field and off. Go, Frogs, and go, Equestrian!

