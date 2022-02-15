TCU Equestrian:  Something Good in Waco

The No.8-ranked TCU equestrian team earned a victory over Baylor in Waco for the first time in program history. Jacey Albaugh earned the MOP in flat while Shea Graham sealed the deal for TCU's victory, earning her own Reining MOP and leading the Frogs to their first Big 12 victory of the season.

TCU (7-5, 1-3 Big 12) began inauspiciously, suffering a 3-2 loss in Fences. Isabella Baxter scored the first point for TCU, carding an 83 on Grande, and topping her opponent by 11 points. Ashleigh Scully rode to her first Big 12 win of the season, 75-64, on Puzzle.



TCU grabbed a third consecutive win in Flat, 3-2. Albaugh tied her season high, with an 85 on Woody, and claimed her second MOP of the season in the event. Sydney Berube and Wynne Weatherly won their duals with 78.5 and 76.5 respectively, leaving the Jumping Seat score at 5-5 heading into the Western side of the meet.



TCU tied in both Horsemanship and Reining, 2-2. Horsemanship being first, Jessica McAllister led a preemptive strike for the Frogs, outscoring her opponent 77-75 on Dillon. Meanwhile Georgia Medows carded a 76 to beat her Bear opponent by one and add the second point to the board.



By the time the two teams competed in Reining, they were tied 7-7. Medows carded the first point of the event after defeating her Baylor opponent by half a point on Polly. Meanwhile, McAllister tied her own opponent at 73 on Penny. Madyson Buchanan suffered a loss to her Baylor opponent, 71.5-70, on Floyd. With Baylor up 9-8, Graham entered the arena to completely dominate the event and outscore her Baylor opponent by a half point, at which point the meet went into a raw score tie breaker. By a calculation of 7.5 points (1489.-1481.5), TCU triumphed, yet again.



Next up: The Horned Frogs will face No. 7 Fresno State this Friday, Feb. 18 at Diamond Creek Ranch. The meet is set for 10 a.m.

