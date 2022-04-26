Skip to main content
Shaving Heads for Research

Rema Rhone

When you are a coach, your life is your job, or rather, your job is your life.  And for the majority of coaches, their sport is their life's passion, so there's no better way to spend your days than doing what you love.  Coach Tom Serratore came to TCU in the spring of 2018 from Oregon to be the goalkeeper coach. He had to trade in the gold and green for purple and white and switch from one funny little mascot [Duck] to another funny little mascot (Horned Frog].  

Serratore's impact on the program was immediate.  In his first season, TCU's goal-keeper, Emily Alvarado, was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year and was the first All-American in program history. Here's a quick look at how good TCU's women's soccer is:

  • NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals: 2020 
  • NCAA Tournament Round of 16: 2020, 2021
  • NCAA Tournament Round of 32 2018, 2020
  • NCAA Tournament Appearances: 2016-2021
  • Big 12 Conference Tournament Championships: 2021
  • Big 12 Conference Regular Season Championships: 2020, 2021
The St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event is another program near and dear to Serratore's heart.  He's been participating and raising money for nearly 20 years!  And, when he came to Fort Worth, he brought the head-shaving event with him to help fund research and clinical trials that save kids' lives. 

It is KillerFrogs.com's second year co-hosting the event. Each year, we meet new people and learn about their reasons for donating or participating.  This year we had two new shavees join our event.  Eric Dunnder saw our post on social media and showed up with family.  He is a survivor of childhood brain cancer and has the scars to prove it. He is now showing off that surgical scar with his newly shiny shaved head.  KillerFrogs and Coach Serratore are so grateful to have met Dunnder and his family and look forward to having a few new Horned Frogs Fans join the family.

Our second addition to the event was Donny Teis.  He is a TCU Alumni and was gracious to donate and shave his head for the cause.  You, too, can contribute to the St. Baldrick's Foundation to conquer kid cancer. Sports Clips, which partners with St. Baldrick's across the nation, is shaving all the heads.  This year, Sports Clips on University, right down from TCU,  donated their skill and time.  

