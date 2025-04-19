TCU Men's Tennis Advances to Big 12 Semifinals
The No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs (22-2, 8-0 Big 12) began postseason play on Friday night with a 4-0 sweep over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Men's Tennis Championship being held in Waco.
For the Frogs, Friday night's victory marked the beginning of a month-long quest to defend their national championship, which they earned last year. Head coach David Roditi's 300th career head coaching win marked the occasion.
Yes, it was a 4-0 sweep of the Cowboys, but the play on the courts was closer than the score indicated. The Frogs did win the doubles point, and Lui Maxted was quick to win in straight sets to give the Frogs a 2-0 advantage. And yes, TCU did win five of the six first sets in singles play.
But the last two points were hard-fought victories for the Frogs. When the duel was won, one court was already in the third set, another was about to start the third set, and another court was set to play a set two tiebreaker.
TCU improved its all-time Big 12 Championship record to 14-8 with Friday’s result. The Horned Frogs have claimed 16 of their last 17 head-to-heads vs. the Cowboys.
TCU, along with No. 1 Wake Forest (34-0), remains one of only two teams nationwide that have yet to taste defeat on the outdoor courts. The Frogs have won 13 straight matches since falling to the Demon Deacons, 4-3, in the ITA Indoor National Championships final on Feb. 18.
TCU wins Double Point - TCU 1 - OSU 0
TCU won the doubles point thanks to a pair of 6-4 victories on Courts Two (Duncan Chan and Albert Pedrico) and Court Three (Filip Apltauer and Lui Maxted).
TCU has now claimed seven consecutive doubles points and swelled its season record to 20-4. Chan and Pedrico are now 11-3 as partners. Apltauer and Maxted moved to 3-1.
TCU Wins Three Singles Matches in Straight Sets - TCU 4 - OSU 0
In singles play, TCU won the first set on five of the six courts, with only Pedrico losing on Court Three in a set one tiebreaker.
Maxted was quick to add to TCU's lead with a 6-1, 6-3 win on Court Two. It marked the fourth straight dual in which he was the first off the courts for the Frogs. Chan, on Court Five, had a 5-3 lead in the second set until Nicolas Kobelt forced a tiebreaker. Chan won the tiebreaker, making it 3-0 for the Frogs.
Apltauer had a chance on Court Six to seal the win for TCU, but Ben Stecker fought back to tie that second set at 6-6. The two were about to start a set two tiebreaker when Roger Pascual on Court Four was able to top his opponent 6-4, 6-4, giving the Frogs the 4-0 sweep over the Pokes.
TCU now faces No. 18 UCF (20-7, 5-3 Big 12) at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the right to play for the tournament title. TCU survived a grueling duel with the Knights on March 14 in their conference-opener in Orlando. The Frogs dropped the doubles point but rallied for a 4-2 win. The semifinal match can be seen on ESPN+.