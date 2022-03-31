TCU Men’s Tennis: Baylor Sweeps The Frogs In Top Ten Showdown

The then No. 1 TCU Men’s Tennis team opened Big 12 Conference play last Friday with a tough loss at home to the then No. 9 Baylor. The Bears won the dual 5-2. After that loss, with the new rankings this week, TCU dropped to No. 3, and Baylor rose to No. 5. The two teams will meet again in Waco this weekend.

After the devastating loss on Friday, the team traveled to New Orleans for a match with the Tulane Green Wave. TCU came out victorious with a 7-0 sweep.

#9 Baylor 5 – #1 TCU 2 – March 25 – Fort Worth, Texas

It was a very slow start for the Frogs, which was insurmountable. The Frogs lost the doubles point for just the third time this season. Then, TCU lost all six opening sets in the singles matches.

In the doubles matches, Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley, the No. 2 ranked pairing in the nation and playing on the No. 1 court, were the only TCU pairing to win their set, 6-2. The pair remained perfect against ranked opponents (6-0) and won their 13th match as a pair this season. Baylor won on No. 2, then again on No. 3, giving the Bears the doubles point.

All six of the TCU players lost their first set in the singles matches, quickly putting TCU into a deep hole. Fomba, Sander Jong, and Pedro Vives all did win their second sets, forcing the third-set tiebreaker. Vives retired while on serve 1-2. Fomba and Jong did win their tiebreakers, giving TCU the two points. But they came after Baylor had quickly won the other three singles matches to clinch the dual at 4-0. The decision was made after they clinched to play on and finish the three other matches.

#1 TCU 7 – Tulane 0 – March 27 – New Orleans, Louisiana

The team got back on track when they traveled on Sunday to New Orleans. They faced No. 64 Tulane. The team once again won the doubles point then swept all six singles matches, with only one of those going into a third-set tiebreaker.

Fomba and Fearnley extended their winning streak in the doubles matches, now at five matches, the longest of the season. They are 14-3 all season; all played on the No. 1 court. They won their set 6-3. Jong and Lui Maxted also won their set 7-5, clinching the doubles point for TCU. The Frogs are now 31-8 in doubles matches and have won 17 of 20 doubles points this season.

TCU won five of the six opening sets in the singles matches. Jong was the first two wins in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. He was followed by Tomas Jirousek at No. 4, 6-2, 6-4, then Fearnley at No. 3, 6-4, 6-4. Fomba was next at No. 1, winning 6-4, 6-4, then Maxed, at No. 5, won his match after losing the first set and forcing the super-set tiebreaker – 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7). Tim Ruehl finished off the sweep at No. 6, 6-3, 7-5.

TCU is now 17-3 on the season and 9-3 versus Top 25 teams.

Next up: TCU hosts No. 40 Texas Tech on the purple courts in Fort Worth on Friday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m.

The Frogs will then hit the road for a match against No. 5 Baylor on Sunday, April 3, in Waco.

2022 Men’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 12 vs. UTRGV – Won 6-1

January 14 vs. Florida – Won 4-3

January 16 vs. Tennessee – Lost 3-4

January 27 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-1

January 29 vs. Portland – Won 4-0

January 30 vs. Tulsa – Won 4-0

February 6 vs. Ole Miss – Won 4-3

February 11 at Mississippi State – Won 6-1

February 13 vs. Virginia – Won 4-1

February 18-21 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Nationals Championship

February 18 vs. Virginia – Won 4-2

February 19 vs. Texas – Won 4-0

February 20 vs. Ohio State – Won 4-3

February 21 vs. Tennessee – Won 4-1

March 2 vs. Michigan – Lost 4-1

March 5 at Illinois – Won 4-2*

March 10 at UCLA – Won 4-2

March 19 vs. USF – Won 6-1

March 21 at SMU – Won 4-1*

March 25 vs. Baylor – Lost 2-5

March 27 at Tulane – Won 7-0

April 1 vs. Texas Tech

April 3 at Baylor

April 9 vs. Texas

April 14 at Oklahoma State

April 16 at Oklahoma

April 22 vs. Big 12 Championship

May 19 NCAA Championship

*Match played indoors due to weather

