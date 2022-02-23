WATCH! TCU Men's Tennis Head Coach National Championship Press Conference

David Roditi met with members of the media after returning from Seattle as head coach of the national championship team.

Game. Set. Match. Championship. That was what happened after Pedro Vives served up an ace on Monday afternoon in Seattle. The TCU Horned Frogs won the ITA Team Indoor National Championship in Seattle. They beat Tennessee by a score of 4-1. It's the first championship in program history.

On Wednesday morning, head coach David Roditi, and his infamous hat, along with his players, met with members of the media to discuss becoming national champions.

"It's a historic day for our program and for the entire athletic program," he said to start his statement. "It's a very special day."

Roditi talked about the long road the program has been on to reach this achievement, having made several final four appearances in the Indoor Nationals and the NCAA Championships, but never quite getting to the championship.

"It's been a lot like the Red Sox," he said. "You can get so close, so many times. And then you are finally able to do it."

Roditi thanked all that were involved in the process from the players and coaches to the TCU athletics administration and the TCU fan base. He also acknowledged veterans of the TCU men's tennis program who are having great professional careers and who paved the way for this year's team. This includes Cam Norrie, who won the Delray Beach Open this past weekend and Alastair Gray who won the M25 in Glasgow on Sunday.

To win the national championship, TCU had to beat Tennessee, the only team who had been able to beat the Frogs this season. TCU lost a home dual in January 3-4 to the Volunteers. "Losing to them might have been the best thing leading into this championship," said Roditi. "It gave us confidence. And that we were not yet satisfied"

For a complete recap of the finals match between TCU and Tennessee, click here.

