TCU Men’s Tennis: Fomba, Fearnley, Aguilar Earn All-America Honors

Three members of the TCU Men’s Tennis team received postseason honors last week. Luc Fomba, Jake Fearnley, and Juan Carlos Aguilar all were named to the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Team. Fomba received the honor in both singles and doubles. This is the second consecutive year for him to receive both honors. Aguilar earned the honor for singles while Fearnley earned the honor for doubles.

Aguilar and Fearnley became the 28th and 29th All-Americans in the TCU program’s history. Fomba became the third Horned Frog in its history to receive the honor in back-to-back years (Paul Robinson, 1995-96; David Pate (1981-83). With his two honors this year, Fomba now has four All-American titles, tying him with Luis Ruette (1990-92) for third-most all time, only behind Pate and Robinson (both with six). Fomba is the most decorated player since head coach David Roditi began his coaching career at TCU, surpassing both Cam Norrie and Alex Rybakov, each of whom had three honors.

Fomba played at the No. 1 position for TCU in both doubles and singles most of the season. His overall record for the year was 36-12, which included a 19-8 mark against ranked opponents. He was also named All-Big 12 in both singles and doubles and played in the NCAA Individual Tournament in both disciplines.

This was Fearnley’s first-career All-American designation. He played with Fomba at the No. 1 position in doubles. As a duo, they went 19-6 including 9-2 against ranked opponents. They were the No. 1 doubles pair in the nation going into the postseason tournament and ended the year at No. 2. This mark is tied with Roditi and Robinson (1995) for the greatest year-end ranking by any Horned Frog, in singles or doubles, in program history.

For Aguilar, this was his fourth All-American selection having earned the honor three times during his time at Texas A&M. It was his first time to receive the honor for singles play. He earned a Top 16 play in the NCAA Singles Tournament and had a 15-8 dual singles record this season. He played most of the season at the No. 2 spot in singles. He ended the year ranked No. 17 and had reached a career-high earlier in the season when he was ranked No. 10.

The Horned Frogs ended the year with five singles players and three doubles pairs ranked in the ITA final rankings for 2022. This set program records for the most ranked players at the end of a season (six), most ranked singles players (five), and the most ranked doubles pairs (three).

End of Year Rankings

Singles

Luc Fomba - #16

Juan Carlos Aguilar - #17

Sander Jong - #94

Jake Fearnley - #101

Luis Maxted - #102

Doubles

Luc Fomba/Jake Fearnley - #2

Sander Jong/Luis Maxted - #11

Luis Maxted/Pedro Vives - #24

