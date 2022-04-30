Skip to main content
TCU Men's Tennis:  Super Eight

TCU Men's Tennis:  Super Eight

The TCU Men's Tennis team earns eight postseason honors

https://gofrogs.com/sports/mens-tennis

The TCU Men's Tennis team earns eight postseason honors

The TCU Men's Tennis team, ranked No. 1, received eight postseason honors, the Big 12 conference announced on Thursday.  Among the accolades bestowed upon the team are:  Big 12 Coach of the Year, Co-Newcomer of the Year, All-Conference singles and doubles.  Four Horned Frog student-athletes were named All-Conference singles, as well as two double pairs.  The overall six All-Conference accolades constitute the most in program history. 

Coach David Roditi was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fourth time (the last being 2017).  As head coach, Roditi engineered a perfect record of regular season play (5-0), and tied his 2016 record for overall regular season victories (22).  

Juan Carlos Aguilar, named Co-Newcomer of the Year, the first Horned Frog to have been recognized with the distinction, posted a 27-13 record as a graduate transfer.  In addition, he was named to the All-Big 12 first-team singles, and was proclaimed individual conference champion for No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles, alongside Pedro Vives.  

Luc Fomba and Sander Jong were also named to the All-Big 12 first-team, singles, Fomba for the second time in  his career, Jong for the first.  Jong led TCU with 19 singles victories (19-4), while Fomba went 14-4, eight of which came at the expense of ranked opponents.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jake Fearnley was named to the All-Big 12 second-team, singles, the first All-Conference honor of his career.  

TCU top two doubles pairings each received All-Conference recognition, with Fomba-Jong named to the first-team, and Jong and Lui Maxted to the second.  Fomba is the first Horned Frog to receive first-team honors in both singles and doubles, through two consecutive seasons, since Nick Chappell (2014-2016).  

Next Up:  The Horned Frogs await their fate in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is set to take place on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Texas Tech Baseball
Baseball

TCU Power Prankings: Fakin' It

By Tyler Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_16345786
Baseball

College World Series: Toad To Omaha?

By Barry LewisApr 29, 2022
TCU Beach Volleyball
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Volley Of Fire

By Tyler BrownApr 29, 2022
TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball Hits Road For Series Vs. Florida State

By Brett GibbonsApr 29, 2022
Tommy Sacco of TCU Baseball
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings TCU Leaps To The Top

By Barry LewisApr 28, 2022
Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Trading Spaces: Quarterbacks In New Places For 2022

By Brett GibbonsApr 27, 2022
FRXZz1tVEAAsvEw
Baseball

TCU Baseball:Dallas Baptist Stuns TCU In Late Comeback

By Adam ShirleyApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17436313
Football

KillerFrogs 1st Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By Brett GibbonsApr 27, 2022