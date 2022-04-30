TCU Men's Tennis:  Super Eight

The TCU Men's Tennis team, ranked No. 1, received eight postseason honors, the Big 12 conference announced on Thursday. Among the accolades bestowed upon the team are: Big 12 Coach of the Year, Co-Newcomer of the Year, All-Conference singles and doubles. Four Horned Frog student-athletes were named All-Conference singles, as well as two double pairs. The overall six All-Conference accolades constitute the most in program history.

Coach David Roditi was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fourth time (the last being 2017). As head coach, Roditi engineered a perfect record of regular season play (5-0), and tied his 2016 record for overall regular season victories (22).

Juan Carlos Aguilar, named Co-Newcomer of the Year, the first Horned Frog to have been recognized with the distinction, posted a 27-13 record as a graduate transfer. In addition, he was named to the All-Big 12 first-team singles, and was proclaimed individual conference champion for No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles, alongside Pedro Vives.

Luc Fomba and Sander Jong were also named to the All-Big 12 first-team, singles, Fomba for the second time in his career, Jong for the first. Jong led TCU with 19 singles victories (19-4), while Fomba went 14-4, eight of which came at the expense of ranked opponents.

Jake Fearnley was named to the All-Big 12 second-team, singles, the first All-Conference honor of his career.

TCU top two doubles pairings each received All-Conference recognition, with Fomba-Jong named to the first-team, and Jong and Lui Maxted to the second. Fomba is the first Horned Frog to receive first-team honors in both singles and doubles, through two consecutive seasons, since Nick Chappell (2014-2016).

Next Up: The Horned Frogs await their fate in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is set to take place on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m.

