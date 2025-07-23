TCU's 2025 Big 12 Athlete of the Year Nominees
Over the last week, each school in the Big 12 has nominated a male and a female athlete to represent their university as a candidate for Big 12 Athlete of the Year. The student-athletes were required to be in good academic standing and must have participated in a league-sponsored sport.
On Tuesday, TCU nominated their two student-athletes. For the male athlete of the year candidate, TCU nominated tennis player Lui Maxted. He had an incredible 2024-25 season and helped lead the Frogs to their ninth Big 12 title and a national runner-up finish to Wake Forest.
Lui also ranked No.1 in final ITA doubles rankings and became a NCAA doubles champion. Maxted is the second tennis player to be nominated. Arizona's Colton Smith, who was the Big 12 Tennis Player of the Year, was also nominated.
For the female athlete of the year candidate, TCU nominated basketball player Hailey Van Lith. She transferred in from LSU and took the league by storm. She became the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after leading TCU to its first Big 12 title and was unanimous All-Big 12 First Team.
Van Lith helped lead the best season in TCU women's basketball history which also included a trip to the Elite Eight. Her one season in Fort Worth transformed the program and hopefully will set them up for success in the future. She was eventually selected in the first round (11th overall) by the Chicago Sky. Van Lith was the only women's basketball player to be nominated.
The winners will be announced on Thursday, July 24th.
