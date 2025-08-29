TCU’s Castain Earns Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week Honors
Senior forward and star player Seven Castain has earned herself Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday. This marks the second weekly Big 12 accolade of her career and makes her the second Horned Frog to collect a weekly award this season in just four games.
Castain’s honor comes after an impressive performance on the road against No. 9 Iowa. She put The Horned Frogs on her back and led TCU to a 3-2 victory. In her only game of the week, the Draper, Utah, native delivered a second-half brace that proved to be the difference in the top-10 matchup.
Her first goal came in the 55th minute of the game, when she scored off a well-executed and placed ball by Kamdyn Fuller. Fuller served the ball into the box that was tapped by Morgan Brown, setting up Castain for a simple finish inside the box to put TCU ahead, 2-1. Just ten minutes later, she struck again, this time taking on multiple Hawkeye defenders inside the box. Castain muscled her way through traffic and pushed her way to score the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute.
The two-goal night was Castain’s best since her explosive four-goal performance against Colorado on Oct. 5, 2024. This shows Castain's ability to deliver in high-pressure moments and be a game-changer. For head coach Eric Bell, the victory was also a milestone, as he earned his 152nd win at TCU. This sets the record for the most by any coach in program history.
With the brace, Castain continues to climb the program’s record books. She now ranks fifth all-time in goals with 26 total and eighth in career points with 64. Through the early part of the 2025 season, she leads the Horned Frogs in goals (3), points (7), and shots (11), making herself the biggest offensive threat so far this season.
Her recognition extends a hot streak for the Horned Frog program as a whole. TCU has now collected back-to-back conference weekly awards, showing the team’s ability to produce standout performances against an elite schedule to start the season.
Castain’s is only getting started, but the honor reflects both her individual talent and the steady improvement and talent of a TCU squad that continues to make noise in the Big 12 and on the national stage. With her senior leadership, the Horned Frogs have a proven scorer capable of changing games and making all teams nervous.