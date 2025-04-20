Killer Frogs

TCU Soccer: Frogs Announce 2025 Schedule

The 2025 slate features seven matches against 2024 NCAA Tournament Teams

TCU Soccer and Head Coach Eric Bell announced the 2025 Women’s Soccer schedule. It’s an exciting slate, including 12 home fixtures and six road matches.

Between the 18 games, TCU will face seven teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2024. These include Pepperdine, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State.

The Frogs will kick their season off on Aug. 14, 2025 from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium against the Pepperdine Wave at 7 p.m. This will be the first of seven non-conference matches where TCU will play four at home and three on the road.

TCU will host six conference games and travel for five. Big 12 Conference play begins Sept. 19 when the Frogs host the Utah Utes.

The Big 12 Soccer Championship is scheduled for Nov. 3-9 where the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium before the championship match will be on Baylor’s campus in Waco.

2025 Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 14 vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 at UTSA 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Texas 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Texas A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Gonzaga* 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Utah* 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Kansas State* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Kansas* 1 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Colorado* 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Iowa State* 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Texas Tech* 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Baylor* 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Arizona* 9 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Arizona State* 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Houston* 7 p.m.

IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

