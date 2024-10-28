TCU Soccer: Frogs Are Big 12 Champions After Win Over Oklahoma State
Head Coach Eric Bell and the TCU Horned Frogs are Big 12 Champions for the third time in the last five seasons.
The Frogs finished the season as one of the hottest streaks in the nation, winning six in a row and ten of their last 12 games. TCU dominated their way to a 14-2-2 record, going undefeated in the Big 12 with nine wins and two draws. The Frogs also imposed their dominance at home, going undefeated at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium this season.
The team entered Friday’s matchup with Oklahoma State level on points (26) with Texas Tech. TCU struck early after Seven Castain converted from the penalty spot in the fourth minute. Her 11th goal of the season gave the Frogs a 1-0 lead over the Cowgirls.
It was a tight match at Neal Patterson Stadium, but TCU doubled their advantage when Bella Diorio notched her 11th goal of the year with a spot kick in the 62nd minute. Two goals was all the Frogs needed to get a win in Stillwater.
While the Cowgirls put up a strong fight, the Frogs capitalized when they needed to with a pair of spot kicks.
No. 8 TCU will now travel to Kansas City, MO for the Big 12 Championship. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Frogs will play on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.
