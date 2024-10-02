TCU Soccer: Frogs Draw with Baylor Following Victory Over Houston
TCU Women’s soccer clinched their fourth win in a row on Thursday following a 3-1 victory over the Houston Cougars. The Frogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute after Lauren Memoly netted her second goal of the season.
15 minutes into the second half, Memoly assisted freshman Morgan Brown to give TCU a 2-0 lead. The Frogs immediately added to their advantage with a goal from Caroline Kelly in the 69th minute.
The Cougars did score late on in the 81st minute, but the Frogs held their own and left Houston with a dominant victory.
While the Frogs’ match with the Cougars elicited three goals, their trip to Baylor on Sunday was less potent offensively.
With the match scoreless in the second half, the Bears drew first blood with a goal in the 59th minute. Hannah Augustyn scored her second goal of the season to go ahead. Just a few minutes later TCU found the breakthrough, courtesy of Bella Diorio, who netted her fifth goal of the season to tie the match in the 73rd minute.
The Frogs wrapped up what was a successful month of September with five wins, two draws and one loss bringing their overall record to 8-2-2. TCU is undefeated in their last six matches as they prepare for a trip to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, October 5.Frogs move to No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
