TCU Soccer: Frogs Fall in Big 12 Championship, Earns NCAA Bid and Set to Host Friday
Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs fell short of a Big 12 Tournament Championship following a 1-0 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Head coach Eric Bell and his team dominated the match, outshooting Kansas 17-to-7. The Frogs piled on the pressure, but Makayla Merlo found the breakthrough for the Jayhawks in the 66th minute, converting from the penalty spot.
Despite the loss to Kansas, TCU were crowned Big 12 regular season champions after going an undefeated 9-0-2. It is the third time in the last five seasons the Frogs have won the regular season.
The team’s success extended into the conference tournament as four Horned Frogs were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Morgan Brown, Oli Peña, Seven Castain and Caroline Kelly were all tabbed to the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team for their efforts in pushing the Frogs into the finals.
Despite the loss to Kansas, the Frogs earned a well-deserved bid to the NCAA Tournament, marking the program’s eighth appearance in the last nine years.
Tallied as a No. 5 seed, the Frogs fall in the Florida State Quadrant. The winner of TCU/SFA will face the victor between No. 4 Penn State and Stony Brook. In the other half of the quadrant, No. 1 Florida State will face off against Samford. The winner between the Seminoles and Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 8 Vanderbilt/Lipscomb.
The Frogs will host Stephen F. Austin at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
