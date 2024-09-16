TCU Soccer: Frogs Push Five Past Cal Poly on Senior Day
Eric Bell and the TCU Horned Frogs notched their fifth win of the season after a 5-1 victory over the visiting Cal Poly Mustangs.
The Frogs, who are coming off a hard-fought draw against Texas A&M earlier in the week, celebrated seven of their seniors, including Oli Peña, Caroline Kelly, Maddie Mooney, Hannah Alexander, Cam Lancaster, and Lauren Memoly.
TCU took the lead after just 10 minutes. The Mustangs conceded a penalty that Seven Castain executed from the spot for her fourth goal of the season. Just eight minutes later, Castain swapped roles and assisted Bella Diorio to give TCU a 2-0 lead.
Diorio received a through ball down the left flank and just squeezed a shot past goalkeeper Riley Wilkerson.
TCU tacked on in the 31st minute with a goal from Caroline Kelly. Oli Peña curled an in-swinging corner kick to the back post before Abigail Cox headed it across goal to find the forehead of Kelly.
Peña got in on the action to make it 4-0 after converting from the penalty spot in the 47th minute.
Cal Poly grabbed one back with a goal from the penalty spot, but TCU restored its four goal lead with another–this time from Ainsley Moy for her first career collegiate goal.
After a dominant showing on Sunday, the Frogs will look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup with the visiting BYU Cougars. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. from Garvey Rosenthal Stadium and is available to stream on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.