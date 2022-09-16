TCU Women’s Soccer: Hasler, Isgrig Receive Weekly Honors

The TCU women’s soccer team had a great week last week on the pitch, going 2-0 with two straight road wins over Texas A&M and Texas State. The two wins bumped the Frogs back into the weekly Top 25 after being knocked out the week before.

With the wins, two of the team’s players received recognitions this week from the Big 12, plus one national recognition. Olivia Hasler and Tyler Isgrig were named Big 12 Players of the Week. Hasler garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Isgrig was tabbed Freshman of the Week. Isgrig was also named to the College Soccer News Women's National Team of the Week.

Earning her first career honor, Hasler tallied an assist against Texas State and helped TCU record its fourth shutout of the season. She totaled 169 minutes over two contests and played the entire match in TCU’s 2-1 win over No. 21 Texas A&M. Hasler was instrumental in a TCU defense that limited opponents to one goal over two games.

Isgrig led the Frogs to a 2-0 week with seven points (3G, 1A). She tallied the game-tying goal against No. 21 Texas A&M and contributed to all three goals against Texas State. She earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week Honorable Mention for her performance.

She was third in the Big 12 in total points (7) last week and tied for second in the conference with three goals. Isgrig is tied for the team-lead in total points (12).

