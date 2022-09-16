Skip to main content
TCU Women’s Soccer: Hasler, Isgrig Receive Weekly Honors

TCU Athletics

TCU Women’s Soccer: Hasler, Isgrig Receive Weekly Honors

Both Horned Frogs players recognized by the Big 12 while Isgrig also receives national recognition
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU women’s soccer team had a great week last week on the pitch, going 2-0 with two straight road wins over Texas A&M and Texas State. The two wins bumped the Frogs back into the weekly Top 25 after being knocked out the week before.

With the wins, two of the team’s players received recognitions this week from the Big 12, plus one national recognition. Olivia Hasler and Tyler Isgrig were named Big 12 Players of the Week. Hasler garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Isgrig was tabbed Freshman of the Week. Isgrig was also named to the College Soccer News Women's National Team of the Week.

Earning her first career honor, Hasler tallied an assist against Texas State and helped TCU record its fourth shutout of the season. She totaled 169 minutes over two contests and played the entire match in TCU’s 2-1 win over No. 21 Texas A&M. Hasler was instrumental in a TCU defense that limited opponents to one goal over two games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Isgrig led the Frogs to a 2-0 week with seven points (3G, 1A). She tallied the game-tying goal against No. 21 Texas A&M and contributed to all three goals against Texas State. She earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week Honorable Mention for her performance.

She was third in the Big 12 in total points (7) last week and tied for second in the conference with three goals. Isgrig is tied for the team-lead in total points (12).

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 3

By Barry Lewis
TCU Men's Golf
More Sports

TCU Men's Golf: Results at the Frederica Cup

By Nathan Cross
TCU football's Derius Davis at Colorado on September 2, 2022
Mem'ries Sweet

Dear Opponent: BYE Week

By Tyler Brown
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs students and fans cheer for the Frogs during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
More Sports

TCU Fall Sports Guide

By Barry Lewis
TCU Women's Soccer versus Duke
More Sports

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 4: Frogs Move Back Into Top 25

By Barry Lewis
September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: 2022 Schedule Released

By Nathan Cross
FKnTBz1VkAEMAhd
More Sports

2022 TCU Soccer Schedule Released

By Adam Shirley
TCU Men's Golf
More Sports

TCU Men's Golf: 2022-2023 Schedule Released

By Nathan Cross