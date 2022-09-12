TCU Women’s Soccer: Isgrig, Bright Lead The Frogs To 3-0 victory

The Horned Frogs put together a tremendous display when they traveled to San Marcos to take on the Texas State Bobcats on Sunday. Coming off the back of a brilliant comeback victory against Texas A&M earlier in the week, Eric Bell and his team were determined to finish the road trip on a high note.

While the contest remained scoreless in the first half, TCU threatened the Bobcat defense throughout the half. Playing direct down the middle channel and attacking on the wings proved potent for the Horned Frogs. As essential as Messiah Bright is to the TCU attack, the Frogs have found other avenues to attack, primarily through winger Tyler Isgrig. The freshman from Arlington is having an astounding start to her college career under coach Bell. Forcing crucial saves from Texas State’s Katelyn Chrisman would put celebrations on hold, but it was not until the 48th minute when Isgrig slotted away a penalty to put TCU out in front 1-0. Just two minutes later, the freshman’s corner was headed in by Bright for her fifth goal of the season.

The Horned Frogs have done an immense job in scoring off of set pieces this season. Tallying more corner kicks than their opponents for the seventh time creates another layer of depth to the already massive threat posed by the Frogs who command the game through possession and their transition to attack.

Texas State clung onto a two goal deficit for much of the second half, but in the 83rd minute Oli Peña assisted Isgrig for her second goal of the match and her fifth of the season. Driving with the ball at the edge of the penalty area, Peña drew a defender and exploited the space to find Igrig who calmly cut the ball back to her weak foot and curled it past Chrisman. Isgrig has been tearing up the competition in her first season as she has already tallied five goals and two assists. Her four goal contributions in the last two matches have undoubtedly aided the team in achieving positive results.

It was also a great day for the Horned Frog defense as only one save from Lauren Kellett was needed to keep the clean sheet, the team’s fourth of the season. The defense only conceded one goal during this road trip which is a massive success following challenging opponents USC and Duke in the previous week. While the defense was stout, TCU’s midfield was commanded by Payton Crews and Michelle Slater who did a fantastic job of controlling the tempo of the match and distributing passes to transition the team from defense to attack.

With two wins out of two opportunities, the Horned Frogs will return home after going undefeated on their road trip. TCU will look to extend their winning streak to three when they face undefeated Harvard University on Saturday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

