TCU Soccer: Lauren Kellett Named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

TCU Soccer's Lauren Kellett was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the week for her performance against Oklahoma State.

Kellett is the reigning Big 12 goalkeeper of the year and this is the first time she has received the weekly award this season. She recorded her sixth shutout of the season with three saves in the victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday.

She currently sits tied for second in the Big 12 in shutouts. She has held opponents to one goal over the last five games. Kellett has been fantastic for the Horned Frogs all season long and is one of the main reasons TCU is undefeated in conference play.

The junior from Coppell, Texas was also named to the 2021 Big 12 All-Tournament Team and 1st Team All Big 12. In 2021, she started all 24 games and set a school record with 10 shutouts. She stopped six of seven shots on goal to help TCU claim the Big 12 championship against Texas last year.

Here is the full list of the Big 12 weekly winners from last week:

Awards P,layers Offensive Player of the Week Ashleigh Williams, Texas Tech Defensive Player of the Week Elise Anderson, Texas Tech Goalkeeper of the Week Lauren Kellett, TCU Freshman of the Week Sophie Harlan, Kansas State

No. 12 TCU currently stands at 9-2-4 and is undefeated in Big 12 Play. Their next match will come Thursday in Norman when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

