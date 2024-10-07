TCU Soccer: No. 23 TCU Wipe the Floor with No. 14 Colorado
Head coach Eric Bell and the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs traveled into Boulder, CO and came away with three points after a dominant 6-1 victory over the No. 14 Colorado Buffaloes.
Colorado took an early lead with a goal by Emerson Layne in the second minute. Just two minutes later, the Frogs found a breakthrough. Oli Peña found her way into the penalty area before squaring the ball to an awaiting A.J. Hennessey, who tapped it home for her second goal of the season.
TCU found the go-ahead in the 6th minute with a penalty kick from Seven Castain. The Frogs could barely celebrate Castain’s fifth goal of the season before Bella Diorio fired home TCU’s third goal less than a minute later.
In the 18th minute, Castain secured a brace after an assist from Cameron Patton. Castain added another in the 25th and the 55th minutes to give TCU a commanding 6-1 lead.
Castain recorded the 19th hat-trick in program history and has now become just the third player in program history to score four goals in a contest. Castain is now just the first TCU player to accomplish the feat in the Big 12 era.
In addition to Castain’s four goals, Peña put together a phenomenal performance picking up three assists.
TCU is now undefeated in their last seven games dating back to September 15, and have won five of their last six. The Frogs will head home to host West Virginia on Thursday, October 10 with kickoff set for 7:00 pm at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.