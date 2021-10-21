TCU soccer trio earns weekly awards

Last week TCU soccer hit the road to face the #14 West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones. TCU did not allow a goal in either game, picking up two big conference wins as well as a trio of weekly awards.

Goal Keeper Lauren Kellett

TCU could not be more pleased with the play of Emily Alvarado's replacement in front of net, sophomore Lauren Kellett. Kellett currently leads the Big 12 in saves with 58, Goals against average at .463, and is tied for the conference lead in shutouts with seven. Her two shutouts last week, including one against the #14 Mountaineers in which she recorded four saves earned her Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors.

Left Back Brandi Peterson

Another week in Big 12 soccer, another Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award for Brandi Peterson. The senior from Atlanta, Georgia made it back-to-back weeks earning the Big 12's defender of the week award and has now had the honor bestowed upon her four times this season. Whether she was making a crucial block or tackle in the box or running down the left flank getting the ball to her forwards, Peterson did a bit of everything to help lead the Horned Frogs to two shutout victories last week. Her goal just before the half of the Iowa State game may be one of the best goals of the season and helped seal the win for TCU, putting them up 3-0. It was her third career goal from her left back position in 75 games for TCU.

Center Back Brenna Brosam

Brosam, a true freshman from Frisco, Texas who played club soccer for FC Dallas is already making a huge impact for TCU. Having earned the other starting center back position alongside Jenna Winebrenner midway through the season, Brosam and Notre Dame grad transfer Winebrenner have been a formidable duo ever since, having not allowed a single goal in their last four games. Frogs fans will become very familiar with Brosam, who along with their sophomore star goalie Lauren Kellett give TCU a solid foundation in the back for the next few years. Brosam played the entire 90 minutes against #14 West Virginia in TCU's shutout victory, and 81 minutes in the shutout win against Iowa State, earning her TopDrawerSoccer's Team of the Week honors. She was one of only two defenders in the entire country to make last week’s team.

