TCU Swimming And Diving:  All Americans

TCU Swimming and Diving receive Scholar All-America honors

TCU Swimming and Diving receive Scholar All-America honors

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected both TCU men's and women's swimming and diving teams for Scholar All-America honors.  

Requirements to be selected as Scholar All-America include: having a CSCAA membership, achieving a 3.0 grade point average or higher, being nominated by a CSCAA member or their designee.

The women have received this honor a whopping 56 semesters in a row, earning an 3.61 team GPA. To put that in perspective, the TCU women's swimming and diving team has been selected as Scholar All-Americans for 28 consecutive years--every semester since 1995, longer than the vast majority of undergraduate students at TCU have been alive. 

The TCU men's swimming and diving team also performed impressively, earning a 3.15 team GPA.

Additional to the entire team receiving this accolade, nine members of the TCU swimming and diving team were named individual Scholar All-Americans.  Of the men, Noah Cumby, David Ekdhal, and Hugh McPherson were so honored.  Claire Chahbandour, Connie Deighton, Faith Harms-Zacharias, Sydney Jorgensen, Anna Kwong and Sheridan Schreiber were selected from the women's team.   

CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany said:  "Coach Winchester is holding this team to a high academic standard year in and year out."

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA), is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

