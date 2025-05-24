Killer Frogs

TCU Track and Field's Indya Mayberry Named Big 12 Outstanding Freshman

The freshman phenom secured another Big 12 award in her historic first year as a Horned Frog.

Indya Mayberry showed out for the Frogs
Indya Mayberry showed out for the Frogs / gofrogs.com

Indya Mayberry, a freshman for TCU Track and Field, added another accolade to her historic 2025 outdoor season after being named the Big 12's Outstanding Freshman. Earlier in the season, Mayberry was also elected the Big 12 Women's Indoor Performer of the Year. The Fort Worth native became the first Horned Frog to receive both of the awards in the indoor and outdoor season.

In the 2025 Big 12 Outdoor Championship last weekend, Mayberry was named the Big 12 Women's High Point Performer by scoring 28 points for the TCU Women's Track and Field team in their highest finish in the group's history at 3rd place. Mayberry won both the 100m and 200m dashes in dominant fashion and even helped the 4x100 relay team earn a silver medal in the event.

Not only has the freshman gained both conference and national attention this year, but she's also cemented herself into the Horned Frog record books with six school records, while also leading the TCU Women's Track and Field team to their best finish at the Big 12 Championship meet.

Mayberry secured the first national championship of her career, as she won the indoor 200m title with a time of 22.30, marking the 7th fastest performance in the world history of the event. The true freshman is also on the watch list for the Bowerman Award, which is given to the best track and field athlete for both the men's and women's groups across the country.

The TCU Track and Field team returns to action on May 28th at the NCAA West First Round Championships that run until May 31.

