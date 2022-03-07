TCU Track & Field Shows Out at the Longhorn Invitational

The sun is out. The ice on the ground is gone. The flowers are springing up. The trees are growing leaves, and the athletes are back outdoors competing.

There were all kinds of records being set and broken at the first outdoor meet of the year for the Horned Frogs. It was a such a good transition for the Horned Frogs as they just wrapped up a good indoor season.

Kasey Staley broke her second school record in eight days as the Horned Frogs kicked off the outdoor season at the Longhorn Invitational.

Staley's mark of 4.20m (13-9.25) in the pole vault earned her first in the event and broke the previous school record of 4.00m, which was set by teammate Tysen Townsend last season. She now owns both indoor and outdoor school records.

Also picking up a win was Andreas Nava who won the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 51.50m. Notching a win in the 110mH was Rainey Anderson with a personal-best 14.20.

Ethan Brown clocked a winning time of 47.51 in the 400m. Coming in right behind him was David Seete with his second-place time of 47.77.

Devin Roberson finished second in the discus throw with a mark of 55.69m, the fifth furthest throw in TCU history.

In the women's 400m, Jada Roundtree was the top runner for the Frogs as she finished second overall with a time of 55.99. Alex Burns placed second overall in the triple jump with a leap of 12.07m.

Towsend finished second in the pole vault with a height of 3.90m and finishing third was Anna Long with a height of 3.75m. In the 200m, Kundai Maguranyanga placed third with a time of 20.91.

Rounding out the meet for the Frogs was a third-place finish by Bryce Fisher in the 1500m with a time of 4:09.35.

Next up: Grace Anigbata, Robert Gregory Jr. and Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya head to the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.

