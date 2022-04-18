TCU Track And Field Keep It Rolling At The Tom Jones Invite

After a successful weekend at the Jim Click Shootout. TCU Track and Field continued to have stellar performances at the Tom Jones Invite. They continue to show that TCU has some serious athletes that can go toe-to-toe with anybody.

The teams that were competing at this meet were. Alabama, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, FAU, FIU, Georgia,, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF.

On the first day, TCU had a lot of fourth through sixth place finishes. Which was good, considering there were a lot of competitive schools there, so it shows TCU can hold there ground against anyone.

Highlighting the weekend for the Horned Frogs was Gracie Morris as she broke the school record in the 1500m with a time of 4:14.59. Her stellar push at the end led her to a second-place finish overall where she broke the previous record of 4:14.87 that was set in 1987. Her time was a personal-best and is seventh in the NCAA this season.

Behind a strong performance from the men's 4x400 team, the Horned Frogs had a successful Day Two at the Tom Jones Invite.

In the final event of the afternoon, the team of Kundai Maguranyanga, Robert Gregory Jr., Ethan Brown, and Tinotenda Matiyenga clocked a 3:02.26 in the 4x400 relay. That time is good for sixth in the NCAA this season and is third in program history.

In the men's 4x100 relay, Bryson Stubblefield, Matiyenga, Maguranyanga, and Gregory clocked a 39.10 to finish fifth among collegiate teams and seventh overall.

Jaren Holmes continued his successful outdoor season by placing fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 15.47m (50-9.25).

Recording a personal best in the shot put was Devin Roberson. He placed sixth overall and recorded the fifth furthest throw in TCU history at 17.48m (57-4.25). Finishing ninth overall was Grace Anigbata in the women's triple jump. She finished with a leap of 12.59m (41-3.75).

