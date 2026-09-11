TCU Women's Volleyball Is Building Something Special

Building off Last Season

Jason Williams, as head coach of the TCU women's volleyball team, has built this team year after year into a continued top-25 program. This season, he's looking at what could be his best roster yet, and the expectations and standards are high.

This is by far the deepest squad Jason Williams has assembled in his time at TCU. RayCartwright on X

Last season, the Williams-led club went 21-11 and fell in the second round to A&M. In 2024, they went 22-8 and fell to Oregon, once again in the second round. TCU is looking to escape the second round for the first time in the Williams era this season, and many things are pointing to this being the breakout year. TCU has a fun mix of contributions from returning players from previous good TCU teams, some help from the portal, and some young guns showing out.



This is a team with both players who can be stars and depth that can keep TCU in games against the bluebloods. Last season, TCU took down the likes of No. 5-ranked Penn State (3-2), No.19 UCLA (3-0 and 3-1), and No. 8-ranked Texas A&M, all really impressive wins on the national stage that have helped this program earn more internal and national love.



TCU Volleyball players celebrate after a victory over SFA in the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. | X: @TCUvolleyball

What Contributors Are Back From Last Season

O Captain! My Captain! TCU's captain, Jalyn Gibson, is returning after missing much of last season due to an ACL tear that left TCU without one of its best and most versatile players. Gibson returns as TCU's most experienced player for TCU and one of the most experienced players in the country. Her health and her ability to communicate and play all six positions at a high level are vital for a successful TCU season.

She’s a true 6 rotation outside who’s picked up right where she left off. RayCartwright on X

Another massive returning contributor is Evan Hendrix, the junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, an incredible pin hitter who has shown early this season that she's going to be a force on offense, ranking second for TCU with 71.0 individual points and 67 kills. She returns massively and is one of many Jason Williams developmental success stories.

Becca Kelley has been one of the most fun watches for TCU so far, leading the team in points at 93.5, which also ranks her 6th in the conference. She has gotten better every year she's been here and has completely built her game around being consistently good at everything. Kelley also ranks 3rd on the team in blocks, a testament to that well-rounded consistency. She'll need to continue playing at this level for TCU in conference play.

Becca Kelley’s growth at TCU has been fun to watch, this season she’s a fully grown dragon now. RayCartwright on X

Some other notables: Rosemary Archer, a local product from Lovejoy HS, is in the top ten in the conference in assists and continues to show veteran leadership as a 5th-year player. Lauren Murphy is also back and, in a limited time, has shown that TCU's depth is among the best in the country. Alice Volpe, the star libero, has continued to progress, ranking 6th in the conference in digs. She's been a stalwart in the middle of the court, helping TCU keep plays alive and build momentum.

Alice Volpe continues to get better and better, and she was already a dang good Libero. She’s a calming presence on the court that settles the Frogs down. RayCartwright on X

TCU Volleyball players celebrate a point in the second set versus Colorado. | X: @TCUvolleyball

The Newcomers Showing Out

Reese Robins, the Louisville transfer, has been nothing but a great addition for Williams and Co Robins, a 3-year starter at Louisville, has been exactly the type of player TCU was looking for. At Louisville, she racked up 286 kills, and she's picked up right where she left off at TCU, already tallying 44 in this young season. TCU has a fun group of hitters, and Robins is a big contributor to the scoring and high level of play we've seen early on.

The young Kinsley Young has shown true maturity early on and has been an incredible freshman out of Southlake Carroll. She ranks second in the conference in blocks, fifth on the team with 33 kills, and leads the team in service aces with 5. Young has done just about everything Coach Williams has thrown at her and has competed at a high level against a tough schedule so far.

Kinsley Young, a freshman from Southlake Carroll has a skill set I haven’t seen before from a TCU middle. RayCartwright on X

A few more notables: De'Andrea McMillian has been awesome up front for TCU. The Florida transfer, who took a redshirt last season, ranks tenth in the conference in blocks. Abby Horner, a Wisconsin transfer and a great setter, hasn't played yet, but if TCU gets her back this season, she's someone who helped lead Wisconsin's high-powered offense last season for one of the country's best programs in Wisconsin. More depth for the Frogs.

TCU Volleyball players gather after a tough loss to No. 22 Colorado. | X: @TCUvolleyball

What We Have Seen So Far

TCU is six games into the season. They started with a tough loss vs. No. 2 Texas, 0-3. The Frogs were still getting their feet under them in that game with the new faces I mentioned. Back-to-back wins over unranked UNLV (3-0) and a massive win over No. 8 SMU (3-2) set a standard early for TCU. That was followed by a tough loss to No. 6 Louisville, in a homecoming game for Reese Robins that didn't go their way. Next was No. 14 Purdue, a perennial tournament program, which TCU dismantled 3-0. A 3-0 win over USF rounds things out, putting TCU at 4-2 with wins over teams ranked No. 8 and No. 14 at the time, while also having played No. 2 and No. 6.



It's an incredible non-conference schedule built out so far by Jason Williams, one that still has them finishing up in the South Florida Invitational, they're currently competing in. Conference play will also see them face the likes of currently ranked Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Colorado, and BYU, one of the strongest conferences in the country.





Jason has always scheduled tough since he’s gotten to TCU. Now you’re seeing TCU get big wins on the road. They’ve always been great at home. The Purdue sweep was a good win. Since 2010 Purdue has made the NCAA Tournament 15 times. RayCartwright on X

Why This TCU Team Could Break Through

TCU has invested not just in the roster but in the facility, adding a Taraflex court — something most great programs around the country have.

Can’t stress how important it was that TCU invested in a taraflex court for volleyball. All of the top programs nationally have it and now so does TCU. RayCartwright on X

TCU is looking to go farther than any TCU volleyball team has gone before, and I truly believe this could be the team to do it. From the depth to the teamwork and confidence this team plays with, this squad could be special. Thank you, Ray, for all your contributions to the article.

Up Next for TCU

TCU’s next opportunity comes Friday against Michigan at the South Florida Invitational in Tampa. The Wolverines entered the tournament receiving votes in the AVCA poll with a 5-1 record and a three-match winning streak. Michigan went 22-11 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Friday’s match will be the first meeting between the two programs.

TCU vs. Michigan

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: Noon CT

Location: Tampa, Florida

Event: South Florida Invitational

Streaming: No television or streaming coverage is currently listed

Live stats: Follow TCU vs. Michigan live

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