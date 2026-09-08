By the time the TCU Horned Frogs take the field for the second game of the season, two weeks will have passed from the opening loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the program has been looking to find a groove through the practice window since then.

There will be plenty of questions to answer and many critical performances to track, and with a game against Grambling on the horizon, it should serve as a tune-up game and give the team a chance to show a little bit more than they did in Ireland.

For the fans who are anxiously awaiting the next game, what questions did they have, and what does the rest of the season look like for the Frogs?

Did Craig just have a bad game or is he just not good? Has he looked better than Schobel in practice? - @TCUFiredUpFrog

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a double-edged sword question to start things off. I've said before and I will continue to beat the drum that Jaden Craig's performance against UNC felt like an outlier, rather than the norm.

We saw him during camp look sharp, making downfield throws, using his legs, and being the quarterback that he was hyped up to be. He was pushing the length of the field, taking deep shots when they were available, and laser-passing in the intermediate part of the field.

He genuinely was the best-looking quarterback in camp, which makes his performance that much more puzzling. I still believe he is a great quarterback, and the game did seem to move a little too fast for him in that opening game that he got caught up at times.

With that said, he needs to show something against Grambling, and it's the perfect game to do so. I think he should have a big performance that builds his confidence, hopefully starting a trickle effect that grows every week.

What’s your read on the linebacker play? - @SeniorVPofOps

Long Island Sharks quarterback Ethan Greenwood (14) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (33) and linebacker Cooper McDonald (44) in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After starting out the game a little dicey, the position group really settled in. Max Carroll genuinely looked good, and his studying under Kaleb Elarms-Orr was apparent in his playstyle. He should be the No. 1 on this defense, and will only continue to grow stronger each week.

Outside of him, there were plenty of question marks, like who would play alongside Carroll and how they would fare?

Well, with the release of the new depth chart, Hudson Hooper steps into an expanded role and he should play the position well. He had his moments throughout camp. Michael Short and Michael Teason also looked feasible as well.

I think there are still questions about the group's ceiling, but they took a solid step forward in week zero.

What is TCU doing differently these two weeks to prepare for impending Big 12 play? - @Fathertoad69

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few sources within the program informed me how physical each practice was, and how the intensity was dialed up slightly more than it normally would be during the season, feeling more like an extended part of fall camp.

The Frogs toyed with some changes along the offensive line, but I don't expect any to stick, and they roll with the same group from week zero. It does seem that there was an uptick in pressure to get right, and rightfully so, but once again, can everything that the program works on in practice translate to gamedays?

That's the biggest question that matters.

Does Adam Schobel have the capability to steal a start from Jaden Craig? - @JarheadFrog

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel (11) warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. Well, not really. Potentially, but with a caveat.

If Craig doesn't turn a corner (and remember, it's only been one game, so he gets some grace), then Schobel could see some reps later in the season as the program starts to turn to what next year looks like, if they have nothing to play for this year.

I do think we'll see Schobel over the next few weeks because the games should be blowouts, giving the backups an opportunity for some valuable in-game experience, but I don't think we'll see Schobel "start" for a few weeks, if at all.

I do offer this as well. Freshman Jack Daulton really impressed me during camp and was garnering reps with the second team. I'd like to see him in a game at some point, and with no more redshirting in college football, I expect we'll see him slightly.

Will the QB tuck the ball ONCE and run to keep the defense honest? - @AKIofUSA & @JuveDoug

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the question, right? There were times during the game when Craig could have scrambled, and he even mentioned after the game that he failed to use his legs in moments he now regrets.

For as much as the Frogs were running the ball, QB options, and reads would have worked well against the UNC front that was looking in the backfield each play for Jeremy Payne. I expect to see some scrambles this week from Craig.

He has the green light from the coaching staff, and maybe some designed runs for him could get him going. It would only help the offense, but it feels like anything could right now.

Thank you for all your submissions in this installment of the mailbag. If you want your question answered next time, follow me on X @Jdandress11 or look for the post on Instagram @killer_frogs.