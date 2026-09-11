How to Watch TCU vs. Grambling State Football

TCU will look to get back on track when Grambling State comes to Fort Worth for the Horned Frogs’ home opener. Here is the kickoff time, television and radio information, betting line, weather forecast, game-day schedule and more.

TCU looks to get back on track in its first home game of the season as Frog fans try to get the bad taste out of their mouths following the tough loss to North Carolina in Ireland two weeks ago. Harvard transfer quarterback Jaden Craig will look to settle in after a lackluster start to his Power Four career. The game appeared to move fast for him in that opener, and Grambling State should provide an opportunity for him to get his feet under him.

Grambling State enters the game 2-0 following wins over Clark Atlanta University and Central State University. The Tigers will look to build on what North Carolina did against TCU in Week 0, but the odds are not in their favor. They enter Fort Worth as a significant underdog.

Sonny Dykes will look to silence some of the noise and lead TCU to a commanding win Saturday. Anything short of a convincing performance will allow the questions surrounding the Horned Frogs to follow them into the remainder of the season.

Jaden Craig and Ben Taylor-Whitfield answering questions during Big 12 Media Days | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com

How to Watch TCU vs. Grambling State

Who: TCU Horned Frogs (0-1) vs. Grambling State Tigers (2-0)

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

When: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 12

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

TV Announcers: James Westling, play-by-play, and Craig Haubert, analyst

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

Radio Announcers: Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos

Betting Odds: TCU is a 43.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 54.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No moneyline was listed at the time of publication.

Weather: The forecast calls for a temperature near 93 degrees at kickoff, with winds around 10 to 11 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What’s New at Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU’s home opener will include more than football. Fans will get their first look at several new game-day features and traditions:

BACK HOME IN THE CARTER THIS WEEK‼️ pic.twitter.com/rA0MvKKPbU — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 7, 2026

Light Up The Carter: TCU will debut its new full-spectrum LED stadium lights. The lights can change colors and synchronize with music and other in-game moments. Saturday’s home opener is officially themed “Light Up The Carter.”

New video board: Fans will get their first in-game look at the stadium’s new video board, another major upgrade to the Amon G. Carter Stadium experience.

Halftime light show: TCU’s band and spirit programs will participate in a special halftime light show.

Championship recognition: TCU will recognize its Big 12 and NCAA championship teams from the 2025-26 academic year.

Football Senior Day: TCU will celebrate its football seniors during the home opener.

Student giveaway: TCU students will receive special Light Up rally towels while supplies last.

The Carter March: Fans can line the southeast concourse and high-five TCU players as they head onto the field for warmups. The Carter March begins when 60 minutes remain on the stadium countdown clock.

New charging stations: Branded charging stations will be available to fans as part of TCU Athletics’ new partnership with Spectrum. Spectrum is also the new presenting sponsor of the traditional Frog Walk.

TCU Football is encouraging fans to arrive early, be loud and wear purple. The atmosphere surrounding the new lights also plays a starring role in the latest installment of the KillerFrogs Dear Opponent series.

What to Know About TCU vs. Grambling State

TCU will look to show dominance Saturday against an undefeated Grambling State team. As KillerFrogs outlined in its look at the five things TCU needs to fix before Grambling State, several questions remain. Can the offense move the ball consistently while limiting penalties? Can the defense show progress in the secondary as new players fill some of the top positions?

TCU’s offensive line under Gordon Sammis needs to show it can control the line of scrimmage for four quarters. Sammis, an offensive line guy, needs to show what he was brought in to do.

TCU showed promise in the run-blocking game in Ireland, but the pass protection was atrocious. How will an offensive line that could use several different combinations perform against Grambling State’s defensive front?

One injury situation to monitor is Jordan Dwyer. His potential return would provide a massive addition to TCU’s passing game.

The defense was a bright spot against UNC, but there are always areas to improve. Getting to the quarterback will be something to watch. Grambling State’s quarterback is good at avoiding pressure, so will TCU be able to get home?

Some of North Carolina’s biggest plays against TCU came on third down. What can the Horned Frogs do to get off the field and keep the secondary from getting gashed?

Zachary Chapman is not expected to return Saturday, leaving TCU without one of its best pass rushers from last season. His absence is another reminder of why depth becomes increasingly important as a football season progresses.

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Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.