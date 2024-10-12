TCU Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Utah
TCU is in Utah for the week as they make stops in Salt Lake City and Provo. The first matchup was against the Utes but the road trip has not been kind to the Frogs. Several players had an illness and TCU was without three of its starters in Cecily Bramschreiber, Alice Volpe and Melanie Parra. It was too much to overcome as Utah swept the Frogs.
Mikala Young made her collegiate debut on Thursday. It was a tall task for the freshman who was filling in for Parra but she made it count. Young finished with five digs, three kills, an ace and a pair of assists. Riley Weigelt stepped in for Bramschreiber and finished with eight digs and four assists.
TCU trailed 15-10 at the media timeout in the first set and tried their best to crawl back. The Utes did a good job of keeping the Horned Frogs at arms length. Trailing 24-20, TCU rattled off three straight points but a kill from Kamryn Gibaldo gave Utah a 1-0 lead.
It was a similar theme in set two as the Frogs struggled to pull ahead. Down 18-13, Melanie Parra, despite battling an illness, checked into the game and made an immediate impact. She picked up a kill and the momentum began to shift. Sarah Sylvester picked up a pair of kills and they cut the deficit to 23-22. However, a kill from Allie Olsen and an attack error from Parra gave Utah the win.
All three sets finished with the same score of 25-22. Despite being short handed, TCU gave Utah everything they had and if the Horned Frogs were at full strength, the result may have changed. Still, all the credit has to be given to Utah as they shut down any momentum TCU tried to muster up all night long. The loss drops TCU to 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall. They sit tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings.
The 17th ranked Horned Frogs will be back in action on Saturday as they will take on No. 23 BYU at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.
