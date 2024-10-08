TCU Volleyball Dominates No. 14 Baylor
On a Sunday afternoon in Schollmaier Arena, the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs made another statement to the volleyball world. In front of a packed crowd of 4,094 and playing on national television on ESPN, TCU cruised to a 3-1 victory over their rival Baylor.
The winning effort was once again led by the unbelievable Melanie Parra, who finished with 25 kills on 61 shots. She also contributed two service aces and 11 digs. The defensive effort was on full display as the Horned Frogs finished with 77 digs. Jalyn Gibson and Alice Volpe led the way with 17 digs each while Lily Nicholson dug 15 shots and came up with 45 assists.
TCU fell behind 7-6 in set one but the Frogs roared back with a 5-0 run. Leading 13-9, Parra went to work. She picked up a kill and a couple service aces enroute to a 6-0 run to extend the lead. Baylor didn't go down easy as they brought the lead down to one. Leading 24-23, Parra sealed the first set with a kill.
After trailing early in the second set, TCU battled back to even things up at 11. The Bears' offense came alive as the teams traded blows to 20 points. An official review went Baylor's way and three consecutive kills from Kendal Murphy evened things up at one.
Each set was extremely close in the early going and set three was no different. Neither team found separation and they found themselves tied at 16. What looked like to be another tight finish, saw a flurry of momentum head TCU's way and a 9-0 run gave the Frogs a pivotal set win.
TCU has done a great job in closing sets and in set four they never trailed. Becca Kelley was the standout as she came up with five consecutive kills to give the Frogs a 9-4 lead. Down to the match point and trailing by 10, the Bears made things interesting with a 6-0 run. However, Parra swooped in and shut things down with a kill and a win for TCU.
This team continues to raise the bar and is doing something special in Fort Worth. This marks the second win against a ranked opponent this season. Fans are recognizing how special this team is. Volleyball is on the rise in Fort Worth and this TCU team isn't done yet. They move to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. They sit in fourth in the Big 12 standings.
TCU will be on the road in Utah this week. They'll take on the Utes on Thursday at 8 p.m. followed by a matchup with BYU on Saturday at 8 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.
