TCU Volleyball Eliminated in NCAA Tournament by Oregon
For the third straight year No. 20 TCU found themselves in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, the results have been the same as a loss to No. 14 Oregon ended a historic season for the Horned Frogs.
In set one, the Frogs found themselves ahead 11-6. The Ducks were able to crawl back making it 19-16, but a 4-0 run by TCU started by Becca Kelley helped put things away. Back-to-back attack errors gave the Horned Frogs the 25-19 win.
The second set turned the tide in this match. TCU grabbed the early lead in the first half of the set but Oregon was much better in the second half. The Ducks started to pull ahead but TCU was able to tie things up at 21. However, Oregon went on a 4-0 run to tie the match and never looked back.
TCU struggled to take back the momentum and the Ducks ran away with it in the third and fourth sets. Oregon rattled off three straight points in set four to end the match and advance to the Sweet 16.
In her final game of her collegiate career, Melanie Parra led the way with 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces. In her return to Eugene, Kelley was second on the team in kills with 11 to go along with three blocks. The Ducks' defense was just too much for TCU and the Frogs struggled to find hitting lanes.
It's a tough way for the season to end for Jason Williams' team. He said, "I'm just so proud of this team and this group of seniors...but just so excited about what we were able to accomplish this season."
This team accomplished a ton this year. TCU was ranked for the first time in program history and stayed in the top 25 for several weeks. They advanced to the second round of the tournament for the third straight year. This team battled all season long and remained one of the top teams in the Big 12.
There are four seniors that will be moving on. Those players include Parra, Cecily Bramschreiber, Ashlyn Bourland and Stephanie Young. Parra had one of the most memorable seasons in TCU volleyball program history. She finished her two years in Fort Worth with 1,055 kills and 1,238.5 points. She also finished with the most aces in a season at TCU.
It's an unfortunate end for this team but there is plenty of optimism this team can continue to build success. Williams has done a tremendous job of building a winner in just three years.
