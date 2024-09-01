TCU Volleyball Falls Against Powerhouse Nebraska
In front of a packed house in Lincoln, Nebraska, a tall task fell onto the shoulders of Jason Williams to lead his team to a victory against the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Unfortunately, TCU was unable to come away with the win, losing in four sets (15-25, 23-25, 25-23, and 13-25).
In set one, the Frogs were hanging in, trailing 14-12. They capitalized on four straight attack errors, but Nebraska began to pull away. They imposed their will on the defensive end, and a pair of kills from Andi Jackson put them in front 19-12. It was too big of a lead for the Frogs to overcome.
In set two, Sarah Sylvester recorded six blocks and made life difficult for the Cornhuskers. The teams traded blows until the Frogs found separation late, leading 22-20. A serve error and a pair of kills put Nebraska back in front and eventually pulled away.
TCU became just the fourth non-conference opponent to take a single set from Nebraska on the road in the last three years. It speaks to the dominance that Nebraska has had on the sport.
Jalyn Gibson was huge in the third set racking up five kills. Lily Nicholson did a terrific job setting up her teammates finishing with 12 assists. All tied at 22, a pair of attack errors put TCU in the lead. A kill from Alexis Roberson sealed the deal to give TCU the set.
Unfortunately, Nebraska ran away with it in set four and ultimately taking the match. This loss is certainly nothing for TCU to hang their head about. They gave a top team in the country everything they had and even took a set.
The Frogs walk away from their first weekend of the season sitting at 1-1. Their non conference schedule will continue this weekend in the Big 10/Big 12 challenge in Waco. They'll take on Wisconsin on Friday at 4 p.m. and Minnesota on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.