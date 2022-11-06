Skip to main content
TCU Volleyball: Frogs Take Care Of Texas Tech On The Road

After a forfeit against Texas, the Horned Frogs traveled to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders.

TCU regained sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12 after defeating Texas Tech in four sets on Saturday (25-15, 29-31, 25-16 and 27-25). 

On Wednesday, the Horned Frogs were scheduled to have a home match against the Texas Longhorns. Unfortunately, the team came down with a non-COVID related illness and had to forfeit the match. It was an unlucky way to suffer a loss especially with the Horned Frogs fighting in the Big 12. 

It was imperative that the Frogs bounced back and picked up a win on Saturday and they did just that. Audrey Nalls led the way with 20 kills in a 70-kill effort from TCU. They finished with a .311 hitting percentage while Texas Tech had a .143 hitting percentage.

TCU had a chance to pull off the sweep for the first time this season, but the Red Raiders pulled away in set two. The teams went back and forth with 14 ties and four lead changes. It was locked at 29 but a kill and a handling error gave Tech the win. 

Texas Tech was unable to build off the momentum as the Frogs dominated sets three and four. TCU went on a 9-0 run to finish off set three and a 6-2 run to win set four. Zoe Hall had an excellent game finishing with a career-high 13 kills and four blocks.

Some other notable contributors were Julia Adams with 15 kills and 2 blocks and Callie Williams with 60 assists. 

Team Stats&nbsp;TCUTexas Tech

Points

81

58

Kills

70

48

Aces

3

5

Blocks

8

5

Assists

68

40

Digs

68

59

TCU continues to play at a high level under first year Head Coach Jason Williams. They've been resilient and given good opponents trouble all season. They have four matches to go and three of the four are very winnable. 

Texas Tech falls to 3-8 in conference play while TCU improves to 7-5. It's the first season sweep of the Red Raiders since 2016. They'll get a week off before taking on No.11 Baylor next Saturday at 6 p.m. 

