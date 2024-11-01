TCU Volleyball Handles Colorado
The 18th ranked TCU Horned Frogs have had some long breaks in between matches. On Wednesday night, TCU played just their third match in the last couple weeks. The break didn't seem to bother them as they swept Colorado at home (25-18, 25-20 and 25-15).
It was a well balanced night for the Frogs enroute to their victory. They didn't need an overwhelming effort from the outside hitters but they did just enough along with a strong defensive effort. Melanie Parra led the way on the offensive end with 16 kills and also finished with 12 digs. On the defensive end, Sarah Sylvester came up with six blocks and stifled the Buffaloes offense. Alice Volpe had a career-high 20 digs.
In set one, the teams traded blows as Colorado led 15-14 at the media timeout. The Frogs began breaking away as four straight kills from Jalyn Gibson, Becca Kelley and Sylvester made it 18-15. The Frogs never trailed the rest of the set as the defense stepped up with several blocks and a kill from Alexis Roberson gave TCU the 1-0 advantage.
Set two saw the debut of Stephanie Young, the graduate transfer from FAU. She came in and immediately made an impact as she picked up her first kill from Parra to give TCU a 17-11 lead. Colorado slowly crawled back into the match but Evan Hendrix finished things off.
A similar theme continued in set three as the Frogs overpowered the Buffs. TCU picked up 16 kills in the set and it wasn't from the usual suspects. Six different Horned Frogs picked up a kill enroute to another smooth set and match win.
With the win, TCU improves to 15-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play. They're an impressive 10-1 on their home floor. They currently sit third in the Big 12 standings. The Frogs will be back in action this Friday as they host Iowa State at 6:30 on ESPN+.
