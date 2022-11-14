TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Stun No. 10 Baylor in Four Sets

TCU volleyball had a tall task taking on the no. 10 Baylor Bears on Saturday. Baylor took down TCU in four sets in their last matchup in September. But, the tides changed when the Frogs took down Baylor in four sets (25-23, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-10).

It was a historic win for the Horned Frogs. It was the first top-25 win in six years. TCU held Baylor to a .160 hitting percentage and 42-combined errors. Mykayla Myers finished with six blocks while Jalyn Gibson had five. Audrey Nalls continues her terrific season finishing with 22 kills to pair with four blocks.

After the game, Nalls said that a win against Baylor wasn't in the picture the last few years. She was a big reason the Frogs pulled off the upset. Julia Adams added 10 kills and has now moved to 10th all time in that category.

Callie Williams contributed 44 assists and 11 digs. Last week, Williams was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week. She ranks third in the Big 12 in assists per set.

The Horned Frogs dominated the final two sets after Baylor took set two. They never trailed in the final set. TCU was aggressive in the final set. Nalls had consecutive kills to push the lead to 9-3. Multiple errors by the Bears extended it to 17-7 and the Frogs closed out the upset winning 25-10. Head Coach Jason Williams told his team to not let their foot off the gas pedal and was proud of how hard they fought.

Team Stats TCU Baylor Points 73 56 Kills 57 50 Aces 3 0 Blocks 13 6 Assists 52 44 Digs 46 43

It was an incredible win for a Horned Frog team that continues to prove how resilient they are. Coach Williams has this team playing at a high level. TCU is undefeated at home in conference play.

TCU moves to 13-10 on the season and 8-5 in Big 12 action. They're currently in fourth place in the conference. The Frogs will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.