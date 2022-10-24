TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Take Down Oklahoma in Four Sets

The Horned Frogs came off a split in their road trip to Kansas and returned home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday. The Frogs cruised to a win in four sets (25-23, 25-19, 19-25, and 25-17).

The TCU defense was spectacular in this match. Oklahoma mustered a .153 hitting percentage while also being held to under 10 kills in sets two and four. Mykayla Myers had seven blocks while Julia Adams had four.

Oklahoma did steal set three but there was an impressive highlight by Sabrina Sustala. She finished the game with 13 digs and five assists. Sustala kept the play alive and led to a point for TCU.

TCU would find themselves with a 18-17 lead in the final set but pulled away on a 7-0 run. Three kills, a service ace and three errors by Oklahoma sealed the deal. I may be sounding like a broken record at this point, but it is hard not to point out the contributions of Audrey Nalls and Callie Williams. Nalls finished with a team leading 16 kills along with three assists and 12 digs. Williams ended up with a match-high 45 assists.

Team Stats TCU Oklahoma Points 70 58 Kills 57 42 Aces 5 5 Blocks 8 11 Assists 56 39 Digs 52 38

This team has some great chemistry under first year head coach Jason Williams. They've rallied around each other and have bought in to what Williams brings to the table. He has turned TCU into a contender.

The Frogs move to 10-9 on the season and 5-3 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2015. They have won four consecutive home matches and have won four of the last five against the Sooners.

This is a team that is heating up and sit just a half-game out of second place in the Big 12. If they continue this excellent play, we could see this group competing in the NCAA tournament.

The Frogs will stay at home for a rematch against the Kansas Jayhawks this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Then, they will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones next Friday at 6:30 p.m.

