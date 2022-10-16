TCU Volleyball: Frogs Traveled to Kansas to Take on the Jayhawks and Wildcats

TCU traveled to Lawrence and Manhattan to take on the Big 12 Kansas teams. On Wednesday, the Frogs took on the Kansas Jayhawks and lost. However, they bounced back and defeated Kansas State on Saturday.

TCU found little success against Kansas losing in three sets (18-25, 23-25, 20-25). Kansas did a good job of taking control in the middle of each set. Kansas also dominated at the net the entire match. The Jayhawks had 44 kills with a .301 hitting percentage while the Frogs had 37 kills to just a .144 hitting percentage.

Callie Williams finished with 27 assists and 16 digs. She was one of the few bright spots for the Frogs. It was a rough matchup for TCU.

However, they bounced back against Kansas State, winning in five sets (20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, and 15-5). This seems to be a recurring theme for the Horned Frogs. Their ability to bounce back after a loss and another comeback win seems to be consistent with this squad.

This team continues to be resilient, and the team's strong play in the fifth set continued Saturday. It was also a historical day for senior Julia Adams. Adams recorded 1,000 career kills. Adams became the 12th player in TCU program history to reach that milestone. She finished the match with 20 kills, and 13 of them came in the last two sets. She asserted her dominance and led the Frogs to a key win.

Audrey Nalls also had an impressive performance contributing 24 kills. Williams finished with 57 kills and 20 digs. The Frogs seem to win when the trio of Adams, Nalls, and Williams are firing on all cylinders. It was tied at 16 in the fourth set, but the Frogs cashed in five consecutive points to take the lead and ultimately win 25-20. The trio dominated the final set, and their veteran leadership proved valuable to this team.

Team Stats TCU Kansas State Points 81 72 Kills 67 48 Aces 10 6 Blocks 4 18 Assists 62 43 Digs 66 50

TCU moves to 9-9 and 4-3 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2015. They have one home match next Friday against Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m. as part of homecoming weekend.

