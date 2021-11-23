Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer’s Season Ends at the Sweet Sixteen

After advancing to the Elite Eight last year, the TCU Soccer team had lofty expectations this year. They ended up in a tight battle with the No. 1 seed in their region, Rutgers. The match went to double overtime then to seven rounds of penalty kicks before Rutgers advanced, ending the season for the Frogs.

Meanwhile, the Swimming and Diving team had a splashtastic time setting multiple school records and earning many of the coveted NCAA B cuts needed for the post season competition.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron and basketball court:

Swimming and Diving

Records kept breaking at the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station last week. Over the two days, a total of 10 school records were set. The team also notched 15 NCAA B cuts.

Jadon Wuilliez broke the school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 19.83, which earned him his first NCAA B cut of the season. Raphael Paiva Da Lima swam 19.93 which earned him an NCAA B cut and would have set the school record if not for Wuilliez. In the 200 IM, Luke DiMiceli set the school record with a time of 1:46.95. He set another school record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:49.24, earning his first B cut of the season.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the TCU team consisting of Wuilliez, Paiva Da Lima, Jake Litchfield, and Noah Cumby broke the school record with a time of 1:18.76. Janis Silins broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.11. He had set the previous school record in the prelims with a time of 52.31. Both times earned him B cuts.

On the women’s side, the team of Rylee Moore, Sheridan Schreiber, Ashleen O’Brien, and Olivia Rhodes broke the school record with a time 3:39.14 in the 400 medley relay. Moore set another school record and B cut with her split of 53.71 on the 100 backstroke. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Moore, O’Brien, Rhodes, and Claire Chahbandour set the school record with a time of 1:40.02, which was good for third overall. Chahbandour broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke prelims with a time of 1:01.47. She earned her first B cut with the time.

At the SMU Invite, David Ekdahl earned his second school record of the season as he scored a 400.60 on the 3-meter board. Alec Hubbard won the platform final with a score of 300.65, earning his first Zone cut of the season on platform.

Next Up: The divers will compete at the Princeton Invite in New Jersey December 3-5. Swimmers resume competition in January when Big 12 conference meets begin.

Women’s Soccer

For the second year in a row, the team made it to the Sweet Sixteen round in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, that was as far as they were able to go this season. On Sunday, the squad took the No. 1 seed, Rutgers, to penalty kicks. After two overtimes, the two teams were tied 1-1. It then took seven rounds of PKs to determine the winner, with Rutgers advancing after kicking five penalty kicks compared to TCU’s four.

TCU moves to 4-5-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and ran its unbeaten streak to a school-record 14 games (11-0-3). TCU finished the season 19-2-3.

“I’m really proud of our group and what they were able to do throughout the course of the season,” said head coach Eric Bell. “I’m really proud of our seniors for doing what they did, coming to TCU in 2018 when we were still trying to build our brand.”

Women’s Volleyball

It was another tough weekend for the TCU Volleyball team. On Friday, the team lost to Kansas 3-2 (22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 9-15). Dani Dennison played one of her best matches of the season, racking up 27 digs, four aces, and eight assists. Then on Saturday, the team lost again to Kansas 3-1 (15-25, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25). Dennison had another 20 digs while Julia Adams had 18 kills.

Next up: TCU (8-16, 2-12) host West Virginia (for senior weekend on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27

Upcoming Events:

November 24 – Men’s Basketball vs Pepperdine in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano

November 26 – Women’s Basketball at Saint Mary’s in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California

November 26-27 – Women’s Volleyball vs West Virginia

November 27 – Women’s Basketball vs California Baptist in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California

November 29 – Men’s Basketball vs Austin Peay

December 1 – Women’s Basketball vs Southeastern Louisiana

December 2 – Men’s Basketball vs Oral Roberts

December 3-5 – Swimming and Diving at Princeton Invite (Divers only)

December 4 – Indoor Track (Men’s and Women’s) at Reville Invitational

December 5 – Women’s Basketball vs Florida (Big 12/SEC Challenge)