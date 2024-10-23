TCU Women's Golf Captures Second Title of the Fall Season.
The TCU Women's Golf team traveled to San Marcos, Texas to compete in the Jim West Challenge. They had a very successful weekend and continued their great fall season.
It was a very close leaderboard, with both team and individual titles decided by just a few strokes. However, it was sophomore Kirstin Angosta who delivered. She birdied three of her last four holes to win the Jim West Challenge with a score of 10 under overall. Her performance allowed TCU to narrowly beat out Houston and capture a one-stroke victory. Coach Ravioli Larkin had this to say about the team's performance.
"I cannot express how proud I am of this team. Today was a battle and they continued to show grit and stayed dedicated to their process throughout the day. It was tough, but they proved to be tougher."- Head Coach Angie Ravioli-Larkin
TCU held on to a narrow lead for the most of Tuesday's final round at Kissing Tree Golf Club. However, a late run by third-place finisher Oklahoma had TCU trailing by two strokes with only three holes to go. Kirstin Angosta was tied for fourth at the time until she birdied holes 15 and 17 to get to nine-under overall and join a six-way tie for first.
Angosta and Meagan Winans each birdied their final holes. The two birdies on holes 18 and three allowed TCU to beat Oklahoma and hold off Houston. Coach Ravioli-Larkin had this to say about Angosta's performance.
I am so happy and proud of Kirstin. She was so incredibly consistent and patient all week. It was only a matter of time before she won. She works on her physical game as well as mentally. She will continue to reap the rewards with her dedication and mindset."- Head Coach Angie Ravioli-Larkin
The win was TCU's second in its last three tournaments. The Horned Frogs won the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational earlier in the season. The last time TCU captured two tournaments was in 2018-19 when they won both the Mary S. Krauth Invitational and Jim West Challenge. This trophy is TCU's 54th all-time and 20th under Coach Ravaioli-Larkin.
Angosta became TCU's first medalist in two seasons. TCU last took home an individual title in 2022 when her teammate, Sofia Barroso Sá, won the Barbara Nicklaus Cup as a freshman.
TCU had three athletes in the top 10 of the final individual leaderboard. Freshman Camille Min-Gaultier tied for second place with a nine-under overall finish. Sofie Dimitrova, who competed as an individual, shot six-under overall and finished tied for 10th. All three players posted collegiate low-54 hole records.
Barroso Sá tied for 22nd overall at one-under. She and Angosta have finished even or under par in each of TCU's last three tournaments.
Winans and Gracie McGovern concluded TCU's scoring in a tie for 37th place. Winans was one in each of her final two rounds.
Angosta's ultimately took home the win. She was tied for second place entering the final day and played bogey-free over her last 28 holes. She has now carded four sub-70 rounds in her last five rounds played. She continued her excellent season, as earlier this season, she finished as the outright runner-up at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational.
Min-Gaultier appeared to have a chance to share co-champion honors until Angosta's back nine birdie run. The freshman birdied six of her first 14 holes, including four on the front nine to get to nine-under overall. Min-Gaultier parred her final four holes and was tied for first heading to the clubhouse. She has placed in the top two of TCU's individual leaderboard in two straight events. Min-Gaultier was TCU's top finisher at the Schooner Fall Classic this season.
Dimitrova's drive to reach the top 10 was led by a second-round score of 68 on Sunday. A three-under back nine allowed her to earn her first career top-10. Barroso Sá is the Number 86 ranked player nationally and has now cracked into the top 25 in each of TCU's four events. Winans and McGovern together combined to finish one-under on the back nine on Monday to help seal the victory.
TCU Individual Leaderboard
1. Kirstin Angosta (-10, 69-69-68 = 206)
T2. Camille Min-Gaultier (-9, 69-70-68 = 207)
T10. Sofie Dimitrova (-6, 72-68-70 = 210) *
T22. Sofia Barroso Sá (-1, 71-71-73 = 215)
T37. Meagan Winans (+3, 77-71-71 = 219)
T37. Gracie McGovern (+3, 72-74-73 = 219)
*Denotes individual
Team Leaderboard
1. TCU (-22, 281-281-280 = 842)
2. Houston (-21, 284-278-281 = 843)
3. Oklahoma (-20, 280-285-279 = 844)
T4. Ohio State (-15, 284-287-278 = 849)
T4. Texas Tech (-15, 284-290-275 = 849)
6. UNLV (-8, 289-282 = 856)
7. Texas State (-5, 286-289-284 = 859)
8. New Mexico (+2, 288-292-286 = 866)
9. North Texas (+3, 292-291-285 = 867)
10. UTSA (+17, 300-297-284 = 881)
11. Nebraska (+51, 304-316-295 = 915)
12. Northern Illinois (+52, 305-306-304 = 916)
TCU will return to Fort Worth to host the inaugural Charles Schwab Women's Collegiate on Oct. 28-29 at Ridglea Country Club in its final fall tournament. Admission to the 54-hole affair is free and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to show up and cheer them on.
