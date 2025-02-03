TCU Women’s Golf: Earns Runner-Up Finish at Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club
The TCU Women's Golf team picked up right where they left off, starting strong at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Jalisco, Mexico.
The Horned Frogs are bringing the outright runner-up trophy back to Fort Worth after an impressive opening tournament weekend. The 23rd-ranked Horned Frogs shot a 287 (one-under) in round three, the best score of the round in the 11-team field. This strong finish allowed them to post a four-under overall score for the tournament.
TCU entered the final round tied with No. 11-ranked Virginia but pulled away with a dominant performance on the back nine. The Frogs combined for a five-under finish, highlighted by 12 birdies and an eagle, ultimately securing a seven-stroke lead over the tournament host.
No. 12-ranked Florida State claimed the top spot in the tournament with an impressive 10-under performance. The Horned Frogs, however, continued their strong season, securing their fifth consecutive top-five finish. With three trophies in their last six events, TCU is having an outstanding 2024-25 season.
The Horned Frogs had three players in the top 10, marking the first time this season they've accomplished this feat. Senior Captain Meagan Winans kicked off her spring season with a strong performance, finishing sixth overall. She shot a three-under in her final round, finishing four-under over her last 13 holes. This marked her second top-10 finish of the season and her career. Winans also matched her best 54-hole score and led the field with 12 birdies, the most of any player. Her impressive play helped her finish the tournament at two-under.
Kirstin Angosta and Sofia Barroso Sá also had strong performances, both tying for eighth place at even par. Angosta entered the final round tied for seventh at -2 and managed to shoot one-under on the back nine to secure her spot in the top 10. Barroso Sá made a remarkable comeback, birdying hole 17 and then eagleing 18 with an impressive eight-foot putt, propelling her into the top 10.
Freshmen Camille Min-Gaultier and Gracie McGovern also had strong showings in their opening tournament, tying for 11th place. Min-Gaultier has been on a roll, now cracking the top 20 in four consecutive events and never finishing worse than 25th in her last six starts.
For the first time this season, all five Horned Frogs finished in the top 15. The entire lineup has placed in the top 20 in two consecutive tournaments and in three of the last four events. With such a strong start, the sky’s the limit for Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and her talented team as they look ahead to even greater success this season.
The Lady Horned Frogs will be back in action on February 24th and 25th at the Chevron Collegiate in Humble, Texas. For more insight into Coach Ravaioli-Larkin and her talented team as they look ahead to the rest of the season, check out my preview article here.
