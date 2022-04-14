TCU Women's Golf:  Iron Wits

The TCU Women's Golf team has topped the Big 12 for most First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipients.

Sabrina Iqbal (majoring in entrepreneurship), Caroline Jordaan (majoring in business), Trinity King (majoring in psychology; minor: communications), Lois Lau (majoring in communications; minor: fitness), Caitlyn Macnab (majoring in health and fitness) and Valeria Pacheco (majoring in mechanical engineering) were recognized.

For Iqbal, a senior, the honor represents her third consecutive year to be named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team. She made waves this week after taking medalist honors at the Bruzzy for carding a final round 9-under-par 63, attaining a school record.

Fellow senior Pacheco is also Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the third time.

Jordaan, in her first year at TCU, is one of only two Big 12 women's golfers to boast a 4.0 grade-point average.

King was named First-Team Academic All-Big 12 for the second consecutive year. As for Lau, this is her first First-Team Academic All-Big 12 honor after being selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season.

Based on these highly impressive stats, the TCU Women's Golf Team can join the Baseball Team, Women's Soccer, and Swimming and Diving, among others, as a testament to the highest scholastic achievements in the TCU athletic program. These ladies don't only spit purple, they think it, like royals. Way to go, ladies.

Next Up: TCU, ranked 29th nationally, was runner-up at The Bruzzy and will return to action April 22 at the Big 12 Championship in Hockley, Texas.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.