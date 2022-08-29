TCU Women's Golf: Three Horned Frog Golfers Compete in the WATC

This week two current and one former TCU women golfers competed in the Women's World Amateur Team Championship. Each athlete gave it their all, competing for their birth country. Current TCU athletes Caitlyn Macnab competed for South Africa, and Sofia Sá competed for Portugal. Former TCU athlete Valeria Pacheco competed for Puerto Rico. The 2022 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) took place August 24-27 in France.

Their TCU Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin had this to say about her exceptional athletes, "I am so honored to have three players competing in The World Amateur Team Championships this week; I could not be any prouder of Valeria, Caitlyn, and Sofia. They are representing not only their distinguished country but TCU as well. This is quite an honor and something I want them to cherish forever."

If you are wondering how this tournament worked, here is some more information about the rules. Each team in the field had two or three players who competed in 18 holes of stroke play over four days. They played near Paris at Le Golf National (Albatros course) and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche (Red Course). The total of the two lowest scores from each round constituted the team score for the round. The four-day (72-hole) total is the team's score for the championship.

Now that you know a little bit about the tournament setup, let's talk about these three incredible golfers:

Caitlyn Macnab is coming off a fantastic first-year campaign, where she set a new program record with a 71.5 strokes per round average; she was honored with All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named a WGCA All-American. The South African native also set TCU season marks with 22 rounds of par or better, 130 birdies, and seven eagles. Those are some insane stats, especially when you're talking about a first-year student.

Sofia Sá, from Belmont, Portugal, is going into her first season with the Horned Frogs in 2022-23. Sá was named the 2021 National Amateur and Absolute Champion. She also tied for second place at the 2021 German Girls Open. In addition, she is a two-time Federation Cup winner. Sá has big things coming for her career with TCU and beyond.

Valeria Pacheco had an outstanding career at TCU. Pacheco was a four-year letter winner for the Frogs, who competed in 36 total events, posting a career 75.6 strokes per round average. In her time at TCU, she notched six top-20 finishes, which included four rounds scored at sub-70. Pacheco was good on the course and in class; she was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. Pacheco closed out her career at TCU with eight eagles, ranking third on TCU's all-time list.

Now that you have seen the list of athletes competing in this tournament, you can see why. They are talented golfers who set the bar high and have many career records.

