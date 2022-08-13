TCU Women’s Rifle: 2022-23 Schedule Released

TCU’s Women’s Rifle team has been on point for over a decade. Last year, the squad won the National Championship in the Air Rifle competition. It was their fourth Natty in the discipline, having previously won in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

However, the Frogs have not won the overall championship, which combines the air rifle competition with the smallbore competition. Last year’s overall national champion was Kentucky, who outshot the Frogs by just three points.

As the 2022-23 season approaches, the Horned Frogs team knows that if they want to win that championship, they will have a challenge to get there. On Friday, head coach Karen Monez announced the team’s upcoming schedule. They will face some very tough competition along the way. Five upcoming opponents appeared in last season's championship field of eight. In November, the team is one of four competing in Morgantown, West Virginia. The other teams are West Virginia, Alaska, and Kentucky. These four teams have combined for every national championship since 2006 and all but one since 1998.

“The team is excited and ready to get the season started,” said Monez. “Gaining match experience during the regular season is always the goal when setting the team’s schedule. We have some challenging matches on this year’s schedule that will help the team prepare to compete at the NCAA Championships in March. With two returning for their fifth year, as well as three seniors on the team and a talented group of three freshmen, I anticipate the team will be ready for the challenges ahead. I look for them to set the bar high and perform at a high level throughout the season.”

2022-23 TCU Women’s Rifle Schedule

Sep. 24 – at Navy

Oct. 2 – at Air Force

Oct. 8 – at Memphis

Oct. 29 – at Ohio State

Nov. 5 – in Morgantown, West Virginia, against West Virginia, Alaska, and Kentucky (Smallbore)

Nov 6 - in Morgantown, West Virginia, against West Virginia, Alaska, and Kentucky (Air Rifle)

Nov. 12 – UTEP

Nov. 13 – UTEP

Jan. 15 - Ohio State

Jan. 16 - Ohio State

Jan. 21 – at Nebraska

Jan. 28 – at UTEP

Feb. 4 – in Fairbanks, Alaska – Patriot Rifle Conference Championships (Smallbore)

Feb. 5 - in Fairbanks, Alaska – Patriot Rifle Conference Championships (Air Rifle)

Feb. 18 – at Air Force (NCAA Qualifier)

Mar. 10 – in Akron, Ohio – NCAA Championships (Smallbore)

Mar. 11 - in Akron, Ohio – NCAA Championships (Air Rifle)

Home matches in Bold are played in Fort Worth, Texas.

