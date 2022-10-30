TCU Women’s Soccer: Points shared with Texas Tech in 0-0 Draw

Head Coach Eric Bell and the Horned Frogs played their final home match on Thursday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Finishing in a goalless tie, the Horned Frogs came in second place in the Big 12 behind the University of Texas.

Coming off a successful road trip, picking up six out of nine points, the Frogs came out of the gates early and applied pressure on the Raiders’ defense. Despite the game seeming sloppy in the early going, TCU did a tremendous job in utilizing their outside backs to join in the attack.

Defender Chaylyn Hubbard continued to impress as she not only involved herself in the attack, but managed to work back defensively and assist the team. On the left flank Megan Reilly and Olivia Hasler also got involved up the field, whipping in crosses throughout the game.

Even with TCU pushing its outside backs up the field and applying pressure, the Frogs were able to stay incredibly balanced on defense. Midfielder Payton Crews played a crucial role in remaining balanced as she often found herself dropping into the backline and covering for forward-moving players. Pairing alongside Crews in the midfield, Oli Peña played a major role in the transition game by regaining possession and distributing passes to launch attacks.

The Frogs had a chance to score late on when Peña launched a laser of a shot from beyond the penalty box, but it was parried away with a fantastic, diving save by goalkeeper Madison White. TCU had another opportunity when Gracie Brian wiggled through the Red Raider defense but was unable to capitalize as she dragged her shot just wide of the target.

This has been an issue with the Frogs, especially toward the backend of the season, but Coach Bell remains optimistic about the abilities of his players to execute and convert on these chances going forward.

The Horned Frogs have a quick turnaround when they play the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday at 5:30 in Round Rock, Texas.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.