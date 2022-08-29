TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Breeze Past UTRGV

The Horned Frogs went into Sunday’s contest against UT Rio Grande Valley with back-to-back wins, looking to build on the momentum they’ve gained early in the 2022 season. Previously, in their 7-0 domination of Santa Clara, TCU fired on all cylinders, whether it was with their attacking play through Messiah Bright and wingers along the flanks or their defensive shape and work rate to halt the Bronco opposition. On Sunday, Eric Bell and his team continued the same at UTRGV.

Just two minutes into the game, Seven Castain curled a corner into the box, which was headed in beautifully by Bright to put the Horned Frogs in front 1-0. Poorly marked in the box, Bright was able to use her physicality and height to get on the ball and pound it into the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Just on the stroke of halftime, TCU doubled their lead with a goal from AJ Hennessey, her first-career collegiate goal. On yet another corner, this time whipped in by Tyler Isgrig, the ball found Lauren Memoly who then found Hennessy, who guided the ball into the goal with a left-footed strike.

The Horned Frogs came out strong in the second half scoring two goals in ten minutes. At the 52-minute mark, Bright glided past the defender, cut it back on towards goal, and blasted the ball past the opposing goalkeeper, who had no chance at saving the shot. Just three minutes later, Bright got her head onto another cross from Castain to cap off her fantastic hat-trick, the second of her career. Coach Bell’s side continued to press, leading to TCU’s fifth goal, scored by midfielder Michelle Slater. A powerful, close-range, right-footed volley from Slater, who scored her first goal of the season, gave the keeper no chance.

A concern early on that has now been solved was Bright’s impact due to how opponents decided to defend and contain her game. While TCU has found a way to attack through their top striker, they’ve proven how to attack through different avenues that highlight the many talented players on the roster. They have outscored opponents 14-1 this season and had nine different goal scorers, producing a multi-dimensional and efficient attack. The Horned Frogs have also shown their defensive prowess as well, only conceding one goal this season. An often overlooked group of players that don’t receive the recognition they deserve is the TCU defense; they have been outstanding in shutting down oppositions while also proving to play a key role in the build-up phase of the Horned Frogs’ attack. They work as a well-oiled and integrated unit that remains compact and tight, holding their shape when shifting across and stepping up the field.

Coach Bell and the Frogs will continue their road trip when they travel to the Golden State to take on the University of Southern California on Thursday. USC is coming off an impressive 2021/22 campaign when they finished second in the PAC 12 behind UCLA. The Trojans look to build upon their victory against Long Beach State but will have quite the task when the Frogs roll into town.

