TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Run Riot Against the Jayhawks

With a quick turnaround following their 0-0 draw with Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs traveled to Round Rock, Texas to open up the Big 12 Tournament.

The Frogs clinched the 2nd seed in the Big 12 and hosted their quarterfinal matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks. Finishing 7th in the Big 12, the Jayhawks had their work cut out for Sunday’s game as the Frogs were victorious in their meeting earlier this season.

On Sunday, it was the Frogs that came to play as Eric Bell’s side netted five goals in their 5-1 victory against the Jayhawks. Freshman Sarah Melcher opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a header that was assisted by Gracie Brian from the ensuing corner.

Just minutes later Melcher doubled her tally with a headed goal in the 22nd minute. Coming from a set piece, Payton Crews whipped in a fantastic ball that was met by Melcher to put the Frogs ahead 2-0.

Adding to the Frogs lead in the 28th minute was Freshman, Kennedy Clountz, who converted from the penalty spot and netted her second goal of the season.

Emerging out of the half ahead 3-0, Brian found Messiah Bright who calmly slotted the ball past the diving Jayhawk goalkeeper for her 10th goal of the season. To further extend the Frogs’ advantage, a headed goal from Dana Reed made it 5-0 in the 88th minute. Assisted by Seven Castain from a corner, Reed scored her second goal of the season.

Just a minute later in the 89th minute, Kansas’ Rylan Childers rocketed a right-footed shot into the roof of the net, giving Lauren Kellett no chance. Despite conceding a late goal, the Frogs saw out their tremendous victory in the quarterfinal against Kansas.

The Frogs will begin preparation for Thursday as they face off against the University of Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals.

